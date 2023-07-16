On Thursday, local organizations that serve survivors of sex trafficking convened at the Riverside Baptist Church for a public meeting on the dangers of sex trafficking and how to identify it.

Ranae Calvert of the Homestead Refuge gave a small primer on how predators groom and recruit young children and women to prostitution or other sex work.

“The most common story that goes with young women who are lured into sex trafficking is that they are usually young women who have low self-esteem,” she said. “They feel like they’re not being seen. They may come out of foster care oftentimes. But they are lonely, and so they go on the internet and they meet a man.”

Calvert said this man tells her she is beautiful and gives her positive attention she may not have felt from others before. After a while, with all this flattery, he persuades her to run away. When they meet up, things may go well at first and proceed as a seemingly loving relationship, but there will come a point where the man begins manipulation.

That could happen through extortion, drug dependencies, intimidation or even a scenario Calvert shared in which a “bad man” threatens the victim’s “boyfriend.”

“And then he comes to her and he says, ‘Honey, we have a big problem. There’s a bad man, a really, really bad man, and I owe him a lot of money. And he tells me if I don’t repay this money that he will kill me,’” Calvert said. “‘… 'If you were to sleep with him just once — and I know this is a horrible thing to ask — but if you will just sleep with him once, he will forgive the entire debt, and we can go back to our lives, and we can live happily ever after.’”

Calvert said this is an example of how high-pressure, manipulative strategies can move a person’s comfort zone over time until they become dependent on a trafficker for everything and provide sex work for survival.

Small, seemingly innocent requests escalate into increasingly degrading and harmful acts, Calvert said. Once a person is trafficked, it can be very hard to get them out of that environment.

Preventing human trafficking is not just a matter of mental health, but also physical safety.

Calvert said the average victim of human trafficking has a life expectancy of seven to 10 years. The origin of this statistic can’t be verified, but it has appeared in multiple news outlets, including CNN, and is cited by multiple anti-trafficking advocacy organizations such as SOS International (sosresponds.org).

The way human trafficking looks has shifted from strangers luring children in the street to encounters on the internet. Human traffickers have moved into the home, said Calvert. A child’s personal use of a smartphone and the internet allows traffickers into their personal lives without ever having to meet face to face.

“Do you remember having a rotary or a landline phone at your house and that’s the only way that people could get a hold of you, right?” said Trooper J.J. Connelly of Troop D Nebraska State Patrol. “Now you got a computer where the whole world can get a hold of you in your own home and under false pretenses.”

Officer Toby Smith of the North Platte Police Department concurred. There’s always some element of social media going on with trafficking cases, he said.

He said that despite how easy it is for traffickers to scan the web for victims, cases in North Platte remain relatively rare. In the past four years, he has worked only three cases involving trafficking.

However, trafficking is often underreported, and police can’t follow up on a case they don’t know about.

Crimes in North Platte and the surrounding area are often based in drug dependency, said Connelly, who investigates general crimes including sex trafficking.

In terms of sex trafficking, the perpetrator gives the victim drugs in return for a sexual act and repeats that process until the victim is drug dependent.

He recommends that parents keep a close eye on what their children are doing online and closely monitoring who they come in contact with.

“There’s so much false pretenses, people pretending to be other people on the internet,” Connelly said.

Maegan Strecker of Deborah’s Legacy said it’s always important to show a child love and belonging whenever something seems “off” or wrong with them.

“You obviously know your child, the best and age appropriateness," she said. "But don’t shy away from being direct." She recommended approaching such topics, not from the angle of fear, but "from love and a belonging space.”

Calvert said there’s a reason the majority of trafficking survivors have had a history of going through the foster home system. Traffickers like to target victims with low self-esteem and a low sense of belonging in their community, and the present themselves as someone who can offer that.

Taylor Hoover of the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte said when that organization takes in trafficking survivors, often victims are suffering with codependency and developmental problems.

RDAP, Homestead Refuge and Deborah’s Legacy all attempt to provide a stable living situation for survivors. They offer programs that guide survivors to attain independence and basic life skills like doing their taxes and applying for a job.

One of Hoover's recent cases involved a girl in her mid-20s who she said had the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Many of her needs had to be met by RDAP members because she had been so dependent for years on somebody else.

The main road to healing and independence for trafficking survivors is a stable place where they can see a side of the world that doesn’t involve being used for exploitation, panel members said.

“How do you provide somebody security and belonging and show them what loving attachment can be like? How do you find hope and healing and restoration?” Strecker said.