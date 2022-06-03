North Platte Airport Authority board to take up Essential Air Service provider at Tuesday meeting

Debate over replacing SkyWest Airlines as North Platte’s federally subsidized passenger airline will resume at a special North Platte Airport Authority board meeting Tuesday.

The five-member board May 23 delayed choosing a preferred Essential Air Service provider in order to seek more information from the three commuter airlines that have bid to link North Platte and Denver.

Tuesday’s meeting, set for noon in the Lee Bird Field terminal conference room, will again take up the EAS bids. It also will follow a Friday meeting between airport officials and a fourth, unidentified airline.

SkyWest, which has provided North Platte’s federally subsidized Denver service since February 2018, announced in March it was pulling out of Lee Bird and 28 other airports due to chronic pilot shortages.

The U.S. Department of Transportation then ordered SkyWest to keep serving North Platte until a new EAS carrier is chosen. The Utah-based airline otherwise would have quit flying to and from Denver next Friday.

Boutique Air, Southern Airways Express and Ravn Alaska all bid to link Lee Bird with Denver International Airport. Ravn Alaska is known officially as Northern Pacific Airways.

None of the three would fly the 50-seat Bombardier jets SkyWest has used and routinely filled the past four years.

Ravn Alaska would fly 50-seat Dash 8-300 turbo-prop aircraft, while Boutique and Southern would use nine-seat turbo-props with more flights to and from Denver each day.

Ravn Alaska’s North Platte proposal also would originate its early-morning DIA flight at Kearney Regional Airport and terminate its late-night flight from Denver there.

North Platte’s other daily Denver round trip would link only Lee Bird and DIA under Ravn Alaska’s 14-flight-per-week bid.

SkyWest currently takes off from or lands in North Platte 12 times a week. Besides a direct midday Denver round trip Thursdays through Mondays, the airline offers a daily early-morning takeoff and evening arrival that stops in Scottsbluff in both directions.

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport board May 18 rejected EAS bids from Boutique and Southern, the only two carriers offering dedicated Scottsbluff-Denver service.

