North Platte Airport Authority OKs higher 2022-23 budget

North Platte Airport Authority board members Monday unanimously approved their 2022-23 budget as presented after a public hearing during their monthly meeting.

The $8.25 million budget is 78% higher than in 2021-22 due to the likelihood of starting two federally supported Lee Bird Field improvements in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has yet to approve its 90% share of projects to expand the airport’s apron and rehabilitate pavement on Taxiway B, says Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.

Airport Authority board members asked for 18.4% more in the agency’s $1.31 million property tax request, partly to finance the 10% local share of those projects.

The airport’s 2022 tax rate will go up from 6.8 cents to 7.5 cents per $100 of taxable value, 10.1% higher than in 2021.