North Platte Airport Authority working with SkyWest to continue service to Denver

North Platte Airport Authority leaders Tuesday expressed growing optimism that they can keep SkyWest Airlines as the city’s passenger airline to Denver.

They spoke in the wake of SkyWest’s formal request Friday for federal permission to fly 30-seat jet aircraft as an alternative to the carrier’s 50-seaters.

SkyWest filed March 10 to drop its Essential Air Service routes to North Platte, Scottsbluff and 27 other U.S. cities, citing chronic pilot shortages in the wake of COVID-19.

But the regional carrier — still under a U.S. Department of Transportation order to maintain EAS service — remains on track to move to twice-daily nonstop North Platte-to-Denver flights next month, Airport Authority board Chairman Alan Erickson said Tuesday.

He and Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said SkyWest also has left the door open to rescind its request to quit North Platte — a step the Utah-based carrier has taken in at least one other EAS market.

“We’re working diligently with SkyWest to get them to stay,” Erickson said. “There’s not a viable alternative. And I think they will.”

The Airport Authority board June 6 recommended DOT rejection of three EAS bids from other carriers, two of which would have flown aircraft with just nine seats between Lee Bird Field and Denver International Airport.

SkyWest officials have said they hope to tell North Platte leaders by July 8 whether they’ll pull their request to drop their Denver service, Seafeldt said.

The carrier did just that Friday in Salina, Kansas, by filing a “withdrawal of termination notice” with the DOT, according to the Salina Post website.

“I think that’s a very good sign,” Seafeldt said.

SkyWest applied Friday for DOT authorization to serve 25 airports, including Lee Bird Field and Scottsbluff’s Western Nebraska Regional Airport, with up to 18 Bombardier CRJ-200 jets reduced from 50 to 30 seats. Fifty-seat CRJ-200s currently serve both airports.

The carrier would fly the 30-seaters under a new affiliate — SkyWest Charter — in carrying out that plan, which SkyWest previewed for North Platte airport leaders June 3.

If the federal DOT consents, SkyWest would fly the 30-seat jets under a different part of federal regulations allowing less experienced copilots alongside experienced senior pilots.

Erickson and Seafeldt took note of another SkyWest move Friday: a bid to renew its EAS service between DIA and Laramie, Wyoming, using either its current 50-seat jets or the 30-seaters.

It appears SkyWest wants in at least some EAS markets to gain the option to “do 30 or 50(-seaters) at their choice, based on demand,” Erickson said.

SkyWest’s current EAS contract with the Airport Authority expires on Feb. 1, 2023 — the carrier’s fifth anniversary at Lee Bird.

“We hope that our next RFP (request for proposal) for service here in North Platte would have similar wording to allow us to request 30- or 50-passenger proposals,” Seafeldt said.

Federal DOT officials likely will request new long-term EAS bids for North Platte in September or October, he said, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

SkyWest’s latest service adjustment takes effect July 12, when it boosts its weekly Lee Bird takeoffs and landings from 12 to 14 and drops any stopovers at the Scottsbluff airport.

The carrier’s 50-seat jets will arrive from DIA at 9:44 a.m. and 5:34 p.m. CT daily. Return flights to DIA would leave at 10:20 a.m. and 6:09 p.m. respectively.

