North Platte Airport board delays EAS decision, will visit with another airline

The North Platte Airport Authority board decided Monday to seek more information from three would-be successors to SkyWest Airlines in providing federally subsidized passenger service linking Denver and Lee Bird Field.

Airport leaders also plan to meet with another, unidentified airline four days before the board holds a special noon meeting June 7 on whether to choose an existing bidder, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said after Monday’s session.

He said the five-member board used 15 minutes of its regular monthly meeting to decide what types of information they want from Boutique Air, Southern Airways Express and Ravn Alaska, known officially as Northern Pacific Airways.

All three submitted bids to receive federal Essential Air Service aid to fly between the North Platte Regional Airport and Denver International Airport. SkyWest, which has provided EAS service to Denver with 50-seat jets since February 2018, announced its intent in March to pull out due to chronic pilot shortages.

“We’re just waiting for additional information from all the airlines before making a firm decision,” Seafeldt said.

The Airport Authority has until June 10 to inform the U.S. Department of Transportation of its preference for a new EAS carrier and submit other public comments, he said. The federal DOT has ordered SkyWest to maintain its North Platte service while the search continues.

Seafeldt said airport officials have scheduled a private meeting June 3 “with an airline,” which he declined to name. “We’re just exploring another potential opportunity and are unable to comment at this time.”

Of the three EAS bidders on the table Monday, only Ravn Alaska would provide Denver air service with 50-passenger planes. Its Dash 8-300 aircraft, however, are twin-engine turbo-prop planes rather than commuter jet planes.

Boutique and Southern each would use nine-seat planes, which would fly back and forth between DIA and Lee Bird more frequently than SkyWest’s 12 weekly flights or the 14 proposed by Ravn Alaska. EAS subsidies typically require at least 12 landings or arrivals a week.

Seafeldt said Airport Authority members Monday noted Ravn Alaska’s proposal to originate its early-morning DIA flight at Kearney Regional Airport and terminate its late-night Denver flight there after stopping in North Platte.

They said accepting that “would be a difficult decision,” Seafeldt said, because SkyWest’s early-morning outbound flight to DIA is North Platte’s most popular. Starting that flight in Kearney would leave less room for new passengers to board at North Platte.

SkyWest currently provides late-morning round trips between Denver and Lee Bird Thursdays through Mondays. Its early-morning daily Denver-bound flight stops at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, as does its late-evening flight from DIA to North Platte.

Seafeldt said North Platte and regional residents are invited to submit their comments on the future of EAS service to Denver. Airport officials also plan to reach out to North Platte city and business leaders and other community groups for comments, he said.

Comments may be emailed to Seafeldt at lbfmanager@outlook.com or to Michael Martin of the federal DOT at michael.f.martin@dot.gov.

