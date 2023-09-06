The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education and the Hershey Public Schools Board of Education received the Board of Excellence award from the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

The awards were presented on Aug. 29 at the NASB area membership meeting in North Platte. The award is earned by boards who have participated in advocacy and board professional development learning activities, said Shari Becker, director of Education Leadership Search Service.

A board who earns the award must also set aside time to work collaboratively in setting goals. This year, 13 boards earned the NASB award throughout the state.

“Congratulations to the North Platte School board for receiving the Nebraska Association of School Board’s Board of Excellence award,” said Todd Rhodes, superintendent in an email to the Telegraph. “The North Platte Board of Education is dedicated and committed to the students, staff and community of North Platte. They are a pleasure to work with.”

The NPPS Board of Education members are Angela Blaesi, Jo Ann Lundgreen, Skip Altig, Matthew Pederson, Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor.

Jane Davis, superintendent at Hershey Public Schools, said in an email that not only did the board receive the Board of Excellence award, but several members of the board were recognized through the NASB Award of Achievement Program.

“Hershey Public Schools is fortunate to have a board that is committed to professional development,” Davis said. “Their service to our students, teachers and community is greatly appreciated.”

Board members are Steve Koch, Jodi Seamann, Jason Bode, Amy Wolfskill, Yvette Troyer and Tim Berntson. Davis said Troyer attained level VI, Bode level V, Berntson and Wolfskill Level III, Seamann level IV and Koch level X.