North Platte Board of Adjustment approves garage setback on Carr Avenue

North Platte Board of Adjustment members Tuesday approved a setback variance for a homeowner wanting to extend his garage.

Foster McDaniel, 202 S. Carr Ave., won permission for setbacks of 10½ feet in his front yard and 3 feet against the alley on his property’s southern lot line.

McDaniel plans to extend the garage on his home on Carr’s west side and south of its intersection with West B Street.

The alley ran too close to the garage’s current south wall to meet normal yard setbacks, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

Board members Tuesday also re-elected Greg Wilke as their 2022-23 chairman and John Patterson as vice chairman. Wilke also chairs the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority.