North Platte Board of Adjustment grants setback variance for shed at West Second Street property

The North Platte Board of Adjustment on Tuesday granted a setback variance so a West Second Street property owner can put in a garden shed.
Board members agreed to let Janette Earl install an 8-by-10-foot shed atop an existing concrete pad up against the back corner of her property at 3414 W. Second St.
The home’s R-2 zoning typically requires a 7-foot side-yard setback and 25-foot rear-yard setback. Neighbors to Earl’s east also have accessory buildings abutting their property lines, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.