North Platte Board of Adjustment grants setback variance for shed at West Second Street property

The North Platte Board of Adjustment on Tuesday granted a setback variance so a West Second Street property owner can put in a garden shed.

Board members agreed to let Janette Earl install an 8-by-10-foot shed atop an existing concrete pad up against the back corner of her property at 3414 W. Second St.

The home’s R-2 zoning typically requires a 7-foot side-yard setback and 25-foot rear-yard setback. Neighbors to Earl’s east also have accessory buildings abutting their property lines, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

Spring Fling coming to Cody Park in North Platte Sunday

"We'll have a little of everything," Travis Klein said. "We'll have craft vendors from four different states coming to town with their goods. We'll also have food trucks for people to eat lunch while they're out there shopping."

