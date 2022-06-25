North Platte Board of Adjustment to consider setback variance for proposed garage on Third Street

The North Platte Board of Adjustment Tuesday will consider a setback variance for a homeowner wanting to add onto a garage.

The five-member panel will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Foster McDaniel, 202 S. Carr Ave., wants to extend the garage on his home on the street’s west side and south of its intersection with West B Street.

An alley runs close by the garage’s current south wall, leaving too little room to add on and meet the city’s usual setbacks of 25 feet for a front yard and 7 feet for a side yard on lots at least 75 feet wide.

McDaniel is asking for setbacks of 3 feet against the alley and 10½ feet in the front yard, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.

City code gives the Board of Adjustment the power to grant or deny zoning variances without involvement by the City Council.

The city’s Planning Commission, which usually meets the fourth Tuesday of the month, will not meet this Tuesday.