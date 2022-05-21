 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Board of Adjustment to meet Tuesday to discuss granting variance for garden shed

North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday to consider granting a variance from setback regulations to enable a garden shed at a home on West Second Street.

The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Janette Earl wants to put an 8-foot by 10-foot shed atop an existing concrete pad in a back corner of her property at 3414 W. Second St., Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum to the board.

The home’s R-2 zoning typically requires a 7-foot side-yard setback and 25-foot rear-yard setback, Clark said. Neighbors to Earl’s east also have accessory buildings abutting their property lines, so Earl’s planned shed “would not cause a detriment to surrounding property owners,” she wrote.

The five-member Board of Adjustment has the last word on granting zoning variances, according to city codes.

