North Platte Board of Adjustment to meet Tuesday to discuss granting variance for garden shed

The North Platte Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday to consider granting a variance from setback regulations to enable a garden shed at a home on West Second Street.

The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Janette Earl wants to put an 8-foot by 10-foot shed atop an existing concrete pad in a back corner of her property at 3414 W. Second St., Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum to the board.

The home’s R-2 zoning typically requires a 7-foot side-yard setback and 25-foot rear-yard setback, Clark said. Neighbors to Earl’s east also have accessory buildings abutting their property lines, so Earl’s planned shed “would not cause a detriment to surrounding property owners,” she wrote.

The five-member Board of Adjustment has the last word on granting zoning variances, according to city codes.