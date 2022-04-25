North Platte businessman Pat Keenan elected chairman of Platte Institute

Longtime North Platte businessman Pat Keenan has been elected board chairman of the Platte Institute, the Omaha-based think tank has announced.

“Pat Keenan is someone who not only works hard in business, but has a greater vision of bringing vitality to the places where he invests,” Platte Institute CEO Jim Vokal said in a press release.

“He sees what Nebraskans are capable of achieving and is driven to help his community and the state reach its fullest potential.”

Keenan manages Keenan Management LLC, which includes North Platte’s Hampton Inn, Fairfield Inn and Tru by Hilton hotels.

He was chief financial officer of Great Plains Bottlers and Canners, his family’s longtime Coca-Cola bottling business, until its 1998 sale to Coca-Cola Enterprises.

Keenan served on the steering committee for the statewide Blueprint Nebraska economic development planning process. The Platte Institute, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Aksarben Foundation are Blueprint Nebraska partners.

“Thousands of Nebraskans were involved in developing Blueprint Nebraska economic initiatives on issues from agriculture, to the workforce, to finally bringing Nebraska’s tax system into the 21st century, and the Platte Institute won’t let their work just sit on the shelf,” Keenan said in the press release.

“With so many other states taking major steps to become more inviting and welcoming in this new economy, our team won’t settle for just a little fine-tuning. We’ll continue building momentum for thinking big and acting boldly to advance opportunity in communities across Nebraska.”