North Platte Catholic Schools students took inspiration from Dr. Kim Baxter to do their part in raising funds for people in Kakamega County in Kenya.

McDaid students Ben Hankla, Jack Condon, Oliwia Wiezorek, Gianna Pieper and Justin Davies initiated a fundraiser in 2022 to replace supplies lost in a 2021 fire in Kenya. They raised $12,500 in 2022 and set a goal of $10,000 this year for funds to rebuild the classroom lost in the fire.

At last count, the students have raised $7,500 and are still hoping for more donations to meet this year’s goal.

Baxter said the students are also collecting eyeglasses for his next eye care mission to Kenya.

“Several of the students have been giving talks at all the Catholic churches and a few of the Protestant churches as well,” Baxter said. “It involves many others in the community who have been generous donors.”

Baxter is a TeamMates mentor for Hankla and it was through that connection that the students got involved in the project. Hankla said the effort has impacted him in a positive way.

“It makes me feel pretty good to help out,” Hankla said. “Last year I didn’t think we would even reach our $3,000 goal.”

He said exceeding their goal allowed them to offer other help, such as providing vaccines for the children in Kenya.

“Raising money for people halfway across the world helps a lot more than I thought it would be,” Hankla said. “$12,000 here is pretty good, but over there it’s like a million dollars.”

Wiezorek said her involvement has given her a new perspective as well.

“I feel like it really helped me as a person because they don’t have much over there,” Pieper said, “and rather than buy things for myself, I’d rather it go over there.”

Several people in the churches where Pieper shared the message told her, “You’re a very good speaker and I’m happy to help.”

Pieper said she wants to go on a trip with Baxter when she is a bit older.

“My family knows Dr. Baxter really well and he asked me to be a part of it, so I said yes,” Pieper said. “It makes me feel good because I know that I’m helping somebody else and I know that’s what God’s plan was. “

After looking at a picture she had not seen of the walls of the new schoolroom going up in Kenya, Wiezorek said “Whoa” in amazement.