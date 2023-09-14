One hundred fifty years ago, Lincoln County commissioners declared the organization of the town of North Platte. While the area of North Platte was populated for some time before that, the town officially celebrated its 150th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The 150th celebration involved fun and games at Cody Park. Volunteers served hot dogs, kids played in the grass and people enjoyed live music.

The North Platte High School Marching Band performed some numbers before speeches by two past mayors of North Platte and current Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

The past mayors were Bob Phares, who served from 1968 to 1976, and Dwight Livingston, who served from 2012 to 2020.

Over the noises of children running around and people snacking on hot dogs in the pavilion at Cody Park, Phares spoke to the crowd with a dry sense of humor. Called the "Boy Mayor," Phares was elected at 28. He said he remembers the positive outlook of those he worked with in the past.

“It is wonderful to look back on those experiences and look back on what the attitude of the community was, what the feelings of moving forward really was, and you know that’s what makes the community really function,” he said.

Phares said working with local economic mainstays like the rail and agricultural community is an opportunity to bring people together.

“North Platte isn’t just a place on a map. It is a place where dreams take root," said former mayor Dwight Livingston. "And those roots get to become reality.”

He said the city of North Platte was built through the contributions of community members and also the times they worked through hardships.

He said the city has dedicated public servants, accomplished athletes, celebrated artists and many more.

Tami Kaschke and her father, Orville, accepted a commemorative coin in honor of former mayor Marc Kashcke, who died in 2022. Kaschke was mayor from 2008 to 2012.

“He’s always been an entrepreneur, so was involved in a lot of businesses,” said Tami Kaschke, Marc's sister

She said Marc loved North Platte. He had a vision for the city and wanted to see it grow. She helped him campaign for mayor and said it took a lot of hard work to get on the ballot.

She said he would be thrilled to see how the city has grown and the collaborative nature of city and business leaders.

She said the best quality a mayor could have is the ability to bring people together.

“It may not be the highest paying job, but he really put everything he had into it and he truly wanted the city to succeed,” she said.

Phares had similar words while snacking on ice cream after his speech.

“In city government, for example, you’re going to pull together a group of people and then they’ve got to focus and agree on what you’re doing and where you’re going,” he said.

After the mayors finished their speeches, the Canteen Legacy Jazz Ensemble, a subset of the North Platte Municipal Band, performed several jazz numbers.

Public organizations such as the Red Cross, North Platte Public Library and North Platte Police Department set up booths around the park. The police flew a drone over the crowd, showing a live video on a TV screen on the ground.