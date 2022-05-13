North Platte Chamber 's housing, industrial park plans gain CRA referral; head to Planning Commission

Proposals to more quickly boost North Platte’s “shovel-ready” locations for new homes and businesses started their journey toward possible city approval Friday.

Chamber wants lots 'shovel-ready' for builders With major jobs projects like Sustainable Beef LLC on the way, North Platte business leaders…

The Community Redevelopment Authority voted 4-0 to refer projects for Planning Commission hearings May 31 to install streets and utilities at Twin Rivers Industrial Park and in a newly proposed 51-lot housing development.

Both are being sought by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which owns the south-side industrial park and would buy 13.2 north-side acres from the city for the housing project.

The City Council would hold its own hearings and vote on the projects June 7, assuming CRA members recommend them to the council after the Planning Commission decides whether it will.

The chamber will seek tax increment financing — $1.87 million for the housing proposal and nearly $2.8 million at Twin Rivers — to help offset its costs of putting in the infrastructure. Lots then would be sold to developers.

The would-be housing development has “transitional agricultural” zoning and would need to be rezoned to R-2 residential. A rezoning ordinance will be part of the package, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

North Platte CRA discusses methods to streamline process for considering TIF proposals City officials and audience members talked for an hour about whether to authorize CRA Chairman Greg Wilke to forward future TIF redevelopment plans to the Planning Commission without a full meeting of the five-member board.

President and CEO Gary Person said Friday that the chamber envisions modular homes on single-family lots south and east of the intersection of West 17th Street and Adams Avenue.

The city would sell roughly the northern half of the 23-plus acres it owns between Educational Service Unit 16 and the North Platte Cemetery. The rest would be retained for future cemetery needs.

River’s Edge Golf Course lies east of the proposed housing area, with Madison Middle School’s outdoor athletic field across Adams Avenue to the west.

Modular homes are “stick-built” but assembled at a factory and shipped to their destination, Person said. They also can be installed more quickly once there.

Person said North Platte’s real estate listings have been averaging just 20 to 30 homes for sale, even with recent years’ housing efforts and before Sustainable Beef LLC and an industrial rail park outside Hershey break ground.

“It’s obviously no secret that North Platte needs a lot of housing, and all kinds of housing, to accommodate the current demand — not even looking at the future demand,” he told CRA members.

Person stressed that the city needs multiple initiatives beyond these 51 homes if residents want new employees at the beef plant, rail park and supporting businesses to live in North Platte rather than nearby towns.

Homebuilders “see what the future promises to be” with North Platte’s pending economic projects, he said. “But what we hear unanimously is their frustration with the time to put an entire subdivision in.”

If the chamber takes care of that part, he said, the 51-lot area could be ready to receive prebuilt homes by year’s end. Chamber leaders expect the development to be built out in three to four years.

Though no final deals have been signed, chamber officials are negotiating with BonnaVilla Homes of Aurora, Nebraska, to supply the modular homes, Person said after the CRA meeting.

BonnaVilla is a division of Grand Island-based Chief Industries, the leaders of which have eyed other North Platte commercial and senior-living projects. Chief-related firms have built Iron Trail Industrial Park at Twin Rivers and bought Iron Eagle Golf Course since 2019.

Lot sizes in the housing development would vary from 7,150 to 18,637 feet, with most less than 10,000 square feet, according to a proposed plat.

The chamber’s redevelopment plan says the modular homes would average 1,300 to 1,400 square feet. They’d face the development’s streets and have garages, chamber board Chairman Brandon Jones told CRA member Don Lucas.

The chamber’s proposal says the city would seek an appraisal of the 13.2 acres — land now exempt from property taxes — to set a sale price.

Local governments would share property taxes based on that price right away. As usual with TIF, taxes based on future taxable-value increases would be set aside for the chamber to recoup infrastructure costs as able for up to 15 years.

The chamber owns the undeveloped Twin Rivers land it proposes to outfit with streets and utilities. The industrial park off East State Farm Road was established in 2003, as the Walmart Distribution Center was being finished.

But local governments also could realize some immediate growth in property taxes from the Twin Rivers project, CRA attorney Mike Bacon told panel members.

That’s because the westernmost part of the industrial park lies outside the portion designated “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes, he said.

The chamber’s plan includes a north-south street just inside the TIF-eligible area. Both sides of the street would be available for developers, Bacon said, but completed businesses on the west side would go fully on the tax rolls immediately.

Person, who left Sidney to take the chamber’s top executive job in 2015, said Twin Rivers’ developed east end had only two businesses — FedEx Ground and the former Cabela’s call center — for most of the industrial park’s existence until 2019.

It’s now nearing full development, with 11 buildings finished or under construction among Iron Trail, a new warehouse for North Platte’s Coors Distributing and the newly opened K&M Tire Distribution Center, he said.

K&M last year “contacted us, flew in here a week after making the initial contact and needed to be ready to roll within 30 days,” Person said. “It was one of the quickest economic development projects I’ve worked on in my career.”

That’s why cities need shovel-ready sites to be competitive for new jobs, he added. “Had we not had that business park, they would have moved on down the road.”

Twin Rivers itself “won’t fit everyone’s development needs, but it gets people to look at North Platte,” he added.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.