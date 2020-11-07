North Platte Christmas events push through pandemic

People will be able to enjoy the holiday lights and decorations during the Christmas at the Codys’ event again this year.

It will just have to be done from the inside of a vehicle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adam Jones, the director of the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, said it will be a drive-thru event this year.

Set for Dec. 15 to 23, individuals will be able to take a path through the park, located at 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road in North Platte, to take in the sights.

The park will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. There is no admission for the event but a state park permit is required. The fee is $6.

It is among the handful of holiday events that are scheduled so far.

» The Festival of Trees will be held again in support of the Prairie Arts Center. The event is a collection of Christmas trees, wreaths, decor and table centerpieces created by local artists, businesses and organizations. The pieces will be auctioned off online. The auction will be held from Nov. 17 to 21 and is sponsored by Gateway Realty.

Pieces can be viewed online or at the PAC during that time.