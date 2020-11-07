North Platte Christmas events push through pandemic

People will be able to enjoy the holiday lights and decorations during the Christmas at the Codys’ event again this year.
It will just have to be done from the inside of a vehicle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adam Jones, the director of the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, said it will be a drive-thru event this year.
Set for Dec. 15 to 23, individuals will be able to take a path through the park, located at 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road in North Platte, to take in the sights.
The park will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. There is no admission for the event but a state park permit is required. The fee is $6.
It is among the handful of holiday events that are scheduled so far.
» The Festival of Trees will be held again in support of the Prairie Arts Center. The event is a collection of Christmas trees, wreaths, decor and table centerpieces created by local artists, businesses and organizations. The pieces will be auctioned off online. The auction will be held from Nov. 17 to 21 and is sponsored by Gateway Realty.
Pieces can be viewed online or at the PAC during that time.
Bids will end Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. A meet-and-great for Santa will be held that day as well. Photo opportunities will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PAC. Refreshments will be available and social distancing measures will be in place, as well.
» The Lincoln County Historical Museum is planning to hold its drive-thru Christmas Village in December. A recent post on the museum’s Facebook page said a few spots were still available for a business or families to decorate a building or spot for the event.
There is no participation fee, but individuals have to supply their own decorations. The event is free to the public and draws roughly 12,000 visitors a year, according to the museum post. For more information, those interested can contact the museum at 308-534-5640.
» The Lincoln County Ag Society is also seeking businesses or individuals who might be interested in turning the fairgrounds into a Winter Wonderland as well.
Those interested in reserving a spot on the grounds can contact the Ag Society office at 308-534-8191 or by email at office@lincofair.com for more information.
» The status or dates of Santa’s Workshop at Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St., in North Platte, has not been determined yet.
A response to a question on the Cody Park Rides & Concessions Facebook page this week said information will be available when decisions on the event have been finalized.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!