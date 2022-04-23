North Platte City Council again will discuss proposed zoning changes at nonvoting meeting

The future of North Platte’s planning and zoning codes will be the main subject of public city meetings on consecutive days Monday and Tuesday.

After their initial debate on the topic stalled earlier this month, City Council members will resume discussion of a package of proposed residential zoning updates during a three-item work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

It’ll be the second time the council has taken up the subject during a nonvoting session. The first was Feb. 3, when the city Planning Commission previewed its update package for council members.

Council members Monday also will discuss possible updates to city user fees and a possible study of whether to reopen North Platte’s 1972 landfill, closed since 1993. The landfill subject first came up last August.

The planning panel, which again will be invited to attend Monday’s council work session, will start reviewing the other parts of city zoning codes during its 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting Tuesday.

No formal votes on those codes will take place at either meeting. Both will be held in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel for those not attending in person.

Both meetings also fit into an ongoing long-term review of whether zoning codes need adjustments, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

That process, she told the council April 5, was triggered by a 2020 state law requiring Nebraska cities and villages to review them to encourage more “missing middle housing” like duplexes and townhouses.

Clark said the Planning Commission’s package of residential updates, which the council tabled that night and pulled off their agenda April 19, amounts to the firstfruits of that review.

“What I don’t think people understand is we’re not stopping at residential,” she said Friday. “We are looking into possible changes for the whole zoning chapter” of North Platte’s codes.

Planning Commission members, who advanced their residential updates March 22, will resume their overall review at Tuesday’s regular meeting, Clark said.

Codes to be discussed cover agricultural, commercial and industrial zoning, performance standards and regulations on using one’s home as one’s workplace.

The planning panel likely will need several more months before it’s ready to offer another set of zoning updates, Clark said.

The package already before the council would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three, while adding new types for mobile home parks and “suburban residential” districts.

Council discussion April 5 centered on concerns about the city’s level of enforcement when someone carries on an activity on a property not allowed under its zoning.

Councilman Ed Rieker moved that night to amend the zoning-update package to say such an activity would be permanently allowed if the city hasn’t enforced its prohibition for at least five years.

Rieker withdrew his amendment after Mayor Brandon Kelliher suggested more research was needed.

Council members voted 7-1 to table an ordinance with the residential zoning updates, then pulled it off the table April 19 so Kelliher could withdraw it for more work.

The enforcement issues raised by Rieker, Clark said, likely would be more germane to whatever commercial zoning updates the Planning Commission might propose in time.

Starting with that panel’s Tuesday discussion, “it’ll probably take another six months to a year to do that (overall) analysis,” she said.

