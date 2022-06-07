North Platte City Council approves Chamber housing, industrial park TIF plans

The North Platte City Council approved redevelopment plans Tuesday to further build out Twin Rivers Business Park and sell land for a “shovel-ready” 51-lot housing development on the city’s north side.

After public hearings on both, council members voted 6-2 for the housing plan and 5-3 for the Twin Rivers proposal.

Both would grant tax increment financing to help offset the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s infrastructure costs for both projects.

The council also gave 6-2 first-round approval to an ordinance changing zoning for the housing site at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue from A-1 “transitional agriculture” to R-2 residential.

Before taking up the TIF projects, members gave 5-3 final approval to an unrelated ordinance updating the city’s residential zoning regulations.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority, which recommended both projects, must meet once more soon to finalize TIF arrangements with the chamber.

With Tuesday’s votes, the chamber will receive $2.8 million in TIF aid to add more streets and utilities at its 19-year-old business park off East State Farm Road.

The city will sell the chamber the northern 13.2 acres of the 23 acres it owns between 17th Street and the North Platte Cemetery. The southern part will be retained for future cemetery expansion.

The chamber will get $1.87 million in TIF assistance to help recoup its costs of installing streets and utilities to lure homebuilders to help relieve North Platte’s acute housing shortage.

Prebuilt modular homes remain most likely to take up the bulk of the 51 lots, said chamber President and CEO Gary Person.

But builders of duplexes, townhomes and traditional onsite “stick-built” homes also would be welcomed, he told the council.

The housing site, now tax-exempt, would come onto North Platte’s property tax rolls once sold. Local governments would split taxes from the site’s initial taxable value, with taxes from future higher valuations used to help cover the infrastructure costs.

Chamber leaders also want to add east-west and north-south streets in its undeveloped areas of Twin Rivers, Person said. The original development area along Twin Rivers Drive is nearly full.

Council members Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voted against both TIF proposals, as well as the zoning-change ordinance needed for the housing project.

Councilman Ed Rieker joined them in opposing TIF for Twin Rivers, but he voted in favor of both the housing project and its accompanying zoning ordinance.

Voting “yes” on all three chamber-related measures were Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick and Jim Carman.

The same five also voted for final approval for the unrelated ordinance updating the types of and allowed uses in residential zoning districts. Rieker, Tryon and Woods again voted against the zoning package.

