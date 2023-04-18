North Platte’s City Council gave the go-ahead for fireworks at four Plainsmen home games, when they met on Tuesday night.

Expect the fireworks to light up the sky above Bill Wood Field on May 29, June 24, July 4 and July 26.

The City Council meeting, from start to finish, lasted all of 11 minutes. Councilman Brian Flanders (Ward 3) was absent. All votes were 7-0 except as noted otherwise. Mayor Brandon Kelliher conducted the meeting.

The council approved the following consent agenda items on a single vote:

An application by Good Life on the Bricks for special designated liquor licenses on April 22, June 9 and June 10 from 1 p.m. to midnight for beer gardens at the D&N Event Center.

An application by La Casa Del Rio for a special designated liquor license on May 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. at North Platte Community Playhouse/Fox Theater for a comedy night.

Authorization for the mayor to purchase two 2022 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs and necessary emergency vehicle equipment for the North Platte Police Department.

Assignment consent agreement with Allo Communications.

In addition to the fireworks resolution, there were six regular agenda items. The council:

Approved on second reading an application by Barefoot Bet LLC to rezone lands from F-1 Floodway District to A-l Transitional Agricultural District on West Koubek Road.

Ty Lucas (Ward 2) abstained from voting due to a potential conflict of interest, as he did on first reading, and the motion passed 6-0.

Approved on second reading consolidating zoning at 2620 S. Willow St. to B-2 Highway Commercial District, for the FedEx Freight terminal.

Accepted a lease proposal with financing through U.S. Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance Inc. for new equipment for the Parks Department and authorized the mayor to sign related documents. In response to a question from Ed Rieker (Ward 4), City Administrator Layne Groseth said that after the five-year lease period typically the city assumes ownership of the equipment.

Adopted a resolution approving claims and authorizing the issuance of two warrants to Nebraska Department of Transportation totaling $1,118,171.07 to pay approved claims related to warrant financing approved on May 21, 2013.

Approved payment of the city’s bills.

Two items were pulled from the agenda. One was the third reading of an ordinance to approve contribution in aid of construction for the Electric Department. The other, which Kelliher said will probably be taken up in June, is an ordinance to amend city code regarding height and lot requirement and a residential use table.