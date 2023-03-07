North Platte City Council members Tuesday approved a six-item “consent agenda” and paid routine claims in a swift nine-minute regular meeting.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher used nearly half of that time to read and present a proclamation declaring March to be Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month in the city.

The consent agenda included acceptance and filing of the city’s 2021-22 audit. Council members typically invite their auditing firm, AMGL of Grand Island, to review their annual findings at a future meeting.

Another item authorized Mayor Brandon Kelliher to apply for $69,500 from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant application would obtain funds for annual virtual reality training for police officers on how to de-escalate situations.

Other consent agenda items approved with a single 5-0 council vote included two special designated licenses for community events and forwarding of a liquor license manager application to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.