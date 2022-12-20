North Platte City Council endorses BMX track at failed dog-park site

North Platte City Council members wrote a happy ending Tuesday to 308 BMX’s long quest to establish a bicycle motocross racetrack in the city.

They voted 8-0 after a 28-minute executive session to grant the group a lease option for the city’s north-side Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, which never caught on due to sandburs that resisted eradication.

In its last meeting of 2022, the council also elected Ward 1 Councilman Jim Nisley its president for a sixth consecutive year and gave 7-1 first-round approval to an ordinance allowing “design-build” contracts for city construction projects.

The 308 BMX group, organized in 2016, initially sought to build a track on the city’s never-developed “South Park” property, more recently targeted as a possible housing development. The housing idea is on hold.

After the group missed a fundraising deadline set by the council, then-Mayor Dwight Livingston broke a 4-4 tie vote in September 2019 by opposing a city license agreement for the South Park land at West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

City officials reopened talks some months ago, however, by asking 308 BMX leaders if their plans could work at the little-used dog park north of the Dowhower Softball Complex at West 18th and Sycamore streets.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher, observing that many dog owners walk their dogs at nearby Cody Park, said the city could develop a dedicated dog-park area there. The city also has a popular dog park near south-side Centennial Park.

Council members, who heard 308 BMX’s renewed pitch at an Oct. 17 work session, voted separately on the five-year lease option Tuesday after Councilman Ed Rieker asked for its removal from the evening’s consent agenda.

Brandon McCook, founder of 308 BMX, briefly addressed the council after the vote to express his gratitude.

“This has been a 6½-year journey that we weren’t sure was ever going to happen,” he said. “And thank you, Mr. Mayor, for coming to us at the beginning of the year and getting our hopes back. And we’re going to do right by the community.”

McCook said at the work session that 308 BMX would start by building a 1.1-acre looped “pump track” at the site’s south end. It would be free to the public and serve as a learning track for novice BMX riders, he said.

The group’s intended full-size BMX track, which would be rented for bicycle motocross practices and meets, would rise later north of the pump track.

Council members gave initial approval to the design-build ordinance without debate, with Councilman Mark Woods casting the lone “no” vote. It faces two more rounds of votes in January unless members decide to waive the last vote.

If it passes, council members could have a single firm both design and build a construction project instead of hiring separate firms with separate contracts. Six of the council’s eight members would have to agree to use a design-build approach on a given project.

State law introduced the design-build concept in 2002, when school districts were authorized to use it. The Legislature in 2008 and 2021 respectively extended the option to all local governments and broadened the types of construction projects eligible for the alternative approach.

In other business, the council ratified Kelliher’s nomination of Mary Shimmin to the North Platte Tree Board as it approved the rest of the consent agenda.

Council members will hold their first 2023 meeting Jan. 3.