North Platte City Council gets first look at Recreation Center upgrade plan

The scope and management of a remodeled and expanded North Platte Recreation Complex dominated questions from City Council members at Monday evening’s nonvoting work session.

Two Scottsbluff Family YMCA executives were on hand to answer questions alongside the would-be project’s designer and two leaders of the North Platte Area Recreation & Wellness Committee.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher stressed that only one aspect of the committee’s $52.5 million proposal — a temporary 0.5% sales tax dedicated to renovating and adding onto the 1976 Rec Center — would go before voters if council members decide to put it on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Other aspects of the plan would come before the council only if voters approve the tax, he said. A question-and-answer sheet will be available at the Rec Center and posted on the city’s website (ci.north-platte.ne.us) starting Friday.

The 1951 Cody Park Pool also would be renovated and the Rec Center’s skate park relocated under the proposal’s $52.5 million construction plan.

A private capital campaign would help establish a “maintenance reserve” fund of between $5 million and $10 million over and above construction costs, said Leland Poppe, who outlined the proposal with fellow panel member Megan McGown.

Poppe reminded council members that “there’s not another private group that’s going to offer aquatics” in the city’s place.

“Right now, we feel now is the time (for the project) with the current growth of North Platte and the challenges and opportunities of the Rec Center,” he said.

Monday’s work session also introduced North Platte residents to Conrad Bostron, the Scottsbluff Y’s CEO, and Triniti Burgner, the affiliate’s senior program director.

They would organize a branch of the Scottsbluff Y to operate an expanded Rec Center and likely Cody Pool, both of which would remain under city ownership.

Burgner would oversee the North Platte branch, with help from a new North Platte-majority local Y advisory board. North Platte members also would be added to the Scottsbluff Y’s governing board.

North Platte Public Schools would be the Rec Center project’s third partner, Poppe said. The district would contribute toward the costs of operating its planned new competition pool so North Platte High School’s swimming and diving teams can practice and host home meets there.

Bostron said he and his staff have flipped the Scottsbluff Y’s finances in his five years from losses of $400,000 to $450,000 a year to $2 million in annual income.

Even during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, “we were able to meet and exceed our budget” with help from federal pandemic aid and other sources, he said.

Bostron said he’s confident that the Scottsbluff Y — following the national YMCA’s “Y for all” philosophy — could hold Rec Center memberships and fees relatively stable while saving the city money through its management.

“I really believe it will be if it’s run correctly,” he said. “Our goal in Scottsbluff as well as North Platte is to get 1 + 1 to be just a little more than 2.”

North Platte can’t start a full-fledged Y affiliate, Bostron added, because the national Y in recent years has limited new affiliates to cities of 35,000 or more.

That doesn’t apply to Scottsbluff’s Y, which was chartered in 1948 and also serves neighboring Gering and Terrytown. The three cities together are approximately North Platte’s size.

Councilwoman Donna Tryon, calling the proposal’s new and improved amenities a “wish list,” said she’s spoken to residents who “are very concerned about North Platte getting into a situation where they have to pay a lot of tax money out. ...

“Iron Eagle comes to mind for a lot of people,” she added, referring to the flood-plagued 18-hole golf course that the city built and operated from 1994 to 2021.

Tryon said the city’s Public Service Department building also will need work in the near future. “What could you do with $10 million rather than $50 million?” she asked.

Poppe said the committee believes it can raise about $3.2 million a year over 15 years from the proposed half-cent sales tax. Its ballot proposal, following state law, would “sunset” the special tax when bonds issued for the work are paid off.

Sean Ervin, senior architect and principal with TSP of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said many similar projects also sell naming rights to the facility itself and individual rooms within it to raise more funds.

He believes $45 million remains a workable project cost estimate for the Rec Center portion if construction can start in spring 2023, Ervin said in response to a question from Councilman Pete Volz.

“Lumber’s starting to get a little more reasonable again,” he said.

Councilman Ty Lucas asked Ervin to compare the proposed Rec Center project and its features to similar ones in cities of 25,000 to 40,000 in population.

Based on that, “is this a Cadillac or a Chevy?” Lucas said.

TSP aims to design its recreation centers to last 50 to 60 years and be flexible enough to handle renovations or additions to stay current with public desires, Ervin replied. “I’d probably say it’s not a Cadillac at the high end of a sports car but a low-end Cadillac/high-end Chevy type of range,” he told Lucas.

