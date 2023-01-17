North Platte City Council gives swift OK to 2nd set of repaving projects

The North Platte City Council decided to move quickly Tuesday on the city’s next round of repaving projects to take advantage of the recent easing of oil prices.

Council members voted 8-0 to create eight “street improvement districts” to resurface 11 stretches of streets with asphalt this year after agreeing to waive the usual rule requiring three “yes” votes on the necessary ordinance.

They likewise waived the three-readings rule and adopted a separate ordinance for a street district to stabilize the subgrade under a 1,500-foot-long stretch of Commerce Drive, near Love’s Truck Stop at Interstate 80 and Newberry Access.

Councilman Ed Rieker urged stepped-up action on the projects, saying recent news reports indicate oil prices could be heading sharply upward. Asphalt is derived from crude oil.

Adopting the street-district ordinances allows the city to seek bids for the repaving and Commerce Drive stabilization work a month faster, said City Engineer Brent Burklund.

The street near Love’s, he said, is experiencing subgrade problems from the heavy truck traffic into and out of the truck stop. It’s causing the sandy soils below to start turning into quicksand, he said.

The epoxy solution that will be injected below Commerce Drive to firm up the subgrade also is derived from crude oil, Burklund said.

Stretches of Sunset Drive, North and South Poplar Street, East Eighth and Ninth streets, South Cottonwood Street, North Grant Avenue, West and East Third Street, West Second Street and Easy Street will be resurfaced in the second annual round of projects under the city’s street maintenance plan.

Those stretches include the southeast entrance to Cody Park on North Poplar, West Second past North Platte High School, West Third past City Hall and East Third past the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Also Tuesday, the council voted 5-3 to apply for $1 million in state Rural Workforce Housing Land Development funds to acquire, clear or rehabilitate and resell “problem properties” for new affordable homes across North Platte.

City officials have identified 35 potential properties that are vacant, abandoned, uninhabitable or in disrepair, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memorandum. They’re roughly split between both sides of the Union Pacific tracks.

Rieker, Councilman Mark Woods and Councilwoman Donna Tryon voted against applying for the funds. Such government programs intrude upon the free market and make it less affordable for private citizens to buy and restore such properties themselves, they argued.

Clark and council supporters replied that the properties most likely to be involved in the program are so rundown that they have little to no value and draw little to no interest from buyers in their present condition.

More details on the grant program and the city’s ongoing efforts to deal with rundown properties will appear in Thursday’s Telegraph.

In other business, the council:

Gave 7-1 final approval to an ordinance allowing “design-build” contracts for city construction projects with council approval. Woods repeated his “no” vote from previous rounds Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

Renewed a two-year agreement with Oak Creek Engineering of Kearney to conduct routine inspections of 13 city bridges.