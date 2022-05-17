North Platte City Council hears $45M project proposal for Rec Center from Wellness and Recreation Alliance

A local wellness group presented its plan to North Platte City Council Tuesday for the renovation and expansion of the North Platte Recreation Center.

The proposed $45 million project includes the addition of a second story to the existing building for an indoor track and expanded fitness space. It also would establish two separate pools — one of which would meet Nebraska State High School Activities Association requirements for competition.

It would be a facelift for the facility that was constructed in 1976 and has been the subject of improvement discussions for years, including a community survey being distributed in 2019.

“This is about listening to North Platte residents,” Leland Poppe, co-chair of the North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance, said in a media release on the project, “Recognizing their need and remaining committed to the well-being of families in the community.

“We want to provide our growing community with safe, modern spaces to exercise, socialize in and be proud of.”

Poppe led Tuesday’s presentation along with alliance co-chair Megan McGown. The council will hold a work session on the issue in June.

The Wellness and Recreation Alliance proposes a half-cent sales tax to help fund the project. The council would have to approve putting the ballot initiative before voters in November.

The project would also be funded through grants and other efforts, McGown told the council.

She added the sales tax would sunset at the end of the bond repayment, which she estimated could take as long as 20 years.

McGown said based on 2021 revenue, a half-cent sales tax initiative would have generated $3.2 million in North Platte.

“That number is trending upward,” McGowan told the council. “We have seen record numbers every year for the last three years. As an alliance, we feel it is the fairest form of tax. From the very beginning our alliance said we do not want to levy property taxes to pay for anything.

“We’re already paying for this tax when we go to other communities and use their amenities and facilities like this,” McGown said. “Why can’t we do something like that here in North Platte and have visitors help us fund some of our amenities?”

The project also calls for a relocation of the skate park, which sits next to the Recreation Center. It also calls for the renovation of Cody Park pool which, according to the release, “at nearly 100 years old, (the pool) has outlasted its expected lifespan.”

Those two elements could add $10 million to the overall project cost.

According to the press release, the organization said Scottsbluff YMCA has shown interest in managing the property.

Also Tuesday, council members gave second-round approval to a residential zoning update.

The proposed ordinance, among other things, would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three.

New types of districts would also be created for mobile home parks and suburban residential districts.

In other action on Tuesday, the council:

» Approved a request by the Platte Bar for a special designated license for a beer garden on June 17 and 18.

» Approved applications for Lazy RW Enterprises, LLC for a special designated license for a tasting event at D&N Event Center June 2-4, and for Pals Brewing Company June 2-3 at the same event.

» Approved a request by The Espresso Shop by Caravan, LLC, to move its liquor license to the business’s new location at 408 N. Chestnut St.

» Authorized an interlocal agreement between the City of North Platte and Lincoln County for an overlay of portions of State Farm and Walker roads.

