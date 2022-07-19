North Platte City Council OKs land sales for Sustainable Beef, chamber housing project

Two sales of city land for North Platte economic projects cleared the City Council Tuesday, though one prompted some drama over its timing.

Councilman Jim Carman’s absence threatened to leave the council one “yes” vote short of immediately adopting an ordinance selling north-side land for a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing project.

The ordinance for that sale won 5-2 approval after Councilman Mark Woods, one of its two opponents, voted to waive the usual requirement of three rounds of “yes” votes on ordinances.

After the waiver motion won on a 6-1 tally — such motions require six votes in favor — Woods rejoined Councilwoman Donna Tryon in voting against selling the 13.2 acres at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue for $120,250 to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

The evening’s other land sale cruised to approval, with the council voting 7-0 to turn over the former city sewer lagoon to the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority for the Sustainable Beef LLC plant.

An identical 7-0 vote waived the three-reading rule on the necessary ordinance. The CRA will pay $142,500 to the city, then recoup that amount from Sustainable Beef once its organizers show they’ve completed financing for the $325 million project.

Council members had approved a redevelopment plan for the chamber housing project June 7 and an accompanying rezoning ordinance in a trio of votes ending July 5. Tryon and Woods consistently opposed them.

When the housing plan’s sale ordinance came up Tuesday night, Tryon questioned whether a private person would have the chance to buy the city’s land as an in-town acreage.

“I guess my point is that if someone wanted to have a little piece of country in the city, that’d be the perfect spot to do it,” the Ward 1 councilwoman said.

“If they were to buy it, would they have to develop it into 51 lots, or could they put up their castle out there?”

“It’s unlikely that we would sell it for something beyond this project,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher replied.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said Tuesday’s ordinance triggers public notices to be published each of the next three weeks. A 30-day waiting period starts after that before the sale can close, he said.

He asked the council to expedite the ordinance’s passage rather than add a month to an already tight time frame to install water service before winter for the first eight lots fronting Adams.

“If you don’t waive the readings, it kicks us into late October or early November to get things started,” Person said. “The (housing) need is beyond desperate at this point.”

The chamber plans to install streets and utilities in the subdivision, then sell lots to individual developers. The council last month approved $1.87 million in tax increment financing to help the chamber gradually cover its infrastructure costs.

Councilman Pete Volz was among members urging quick action so the chamber can get started.

“We feel the need for good employment in this community (and) good-paying jobs” like those Sustainable Beef and the proposed Hershey rail park would offer, he said.

“This goes hand in hand. We can’t do one without the other.”

Tryon remained unmoved.

“Not everybody working in North Platte lives in North Platte, because our cost of living is higher, especially the rent,” she said.

“And I don’t expect 800 people to be living here in the next two years,” referring to Sustainable Beef’s forecast 875 new full-time jobs.

But the sale ordinance’s path was cleared when Woods said he would vote “against the way I feel” and allow final adoption Tuesday.

“I have, I would say, a disgust for this project with what’s going on,” he told his fellow council members. “But it’s going to pass, and they’re going to be built.”

If he didn’t vote to waive the three ordinance readings, “it seems kind of spiteful,” Woods added.

In other business, the council:

Voted 7-0 to let the city Sanitation Department start selling “pickup labels” on Oct. 1 to attach to appliances and other large items they want garbage crews to pick up for them.

City workers have picked up such items when able rather than let them pile up, said Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth, the full-time public works director.

But the city has seen both bulky and non-bulky trash items being left outside receptacles over the past 18 months, he told the council.

“When I accepted the Public Service position, I didn’t want junk all over town,” Groseth said.

The 4-inch by 6-inch labels will cost $30 each for refrigerated appliances and $10 each for other miscellaneous and large items. They’ll be available to buy at Municipal Light & Water.

People also can pay for additional city garbage carts or use the free “cleanup card” they’re entitled to as city sanitation customers, Groseth said.

Agreed to sell temporary easements and permanent rights of way to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for access and additional city-owned land for next year’s state-led rebuilding of South Jeffers Street (southbound U.S. Highway 83) between First and Leota streets.

Most of the affected land sits at or near the city’s Public Safety Building, said City Engineer Brent Burklund. NDOT will pay the city $11,000.

Tuesday’s vote doesn’t cover the state agency’s plans to rebuild South Dewey Street (U.S. 83’s northbound lanes) starting in 2026, Burklund said.