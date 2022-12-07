North Platte City Council tables 2nd open-air shelter for Cody Park

A proposal to build a second open-air shelter for events in North Platte’s Cody Park has been tabled by the City Council for further study of its costs and timing.

The idea, which would use $177,930 in available Newburn Fund interest, was one of three items various council members pulled off Tuesday’s nine-item “consent agenda” for separate votes.

If the council approves it later, the city would buy a 40-foot by 60-foot Poligon shelter similar in size to the current one east of Cody Park’s concession stand and Cody Park Rides.

A council memorandum said the Parks Division faces increasing demand for reserving the current shelter for family reunions, weddings, concerts and other public events.

Parks and Cemetery Supervisor Lyle Minshull said the new shelter would be installed on Cody Park’s east side, between the recently relocated playground and the horseshoe complex.

It would sit atop a to-be-built concrete slab where older playground equipment was recently removed in favor of the new playground, the council memo said.

Poligon also made the shelter that covers Cody Park’s carousel and another shelter in Memorial Park. City officials believe a prefabricated shelter would better resist high winds, City Administrator Layne Groseth said.

Council members were sympathetic to the idea, but some expressed concern with moving ahead while inflation continues to drive up construction costs.

On the one hand, “this is something everyone in North Platte can use,” Councilman Pete Volz said. “There is a need for gathering areas in our community.”

Councilman Ty Lucas agreed, saying “there’s momentum building at that end of the park” with the updated playground and horseshoe complex now complementing the Cody Park Railroad Museum in the southeast corner.

But Lucas agreed that the timing for installing a new shelter isn’t ideal with costs going up. He also asked Groseth to review the project’s impact on Newburn Fund balances before it returns to the council agenda.

The fund, established from a 1987 bequest by the late North Platte-area farmer John Newburn, is invested in various investment vehicles. Voters in 1990 said the city may only spend the fund’s accumulated interest income on new parks and recreation features or to replace parks equipment.

In another item pulled off the consent agenda, council members voted 6-2 to hire Marvin Planning Associates of David City to update the joint North Platte-Lincoln County housing study it finished in December 2018.

That study, the first of its kind since 2010, said North Platte and the county’s other towns needed to greatly step up efforts to build new homes and apartments and rehabilitate older homes.

North Platte then faced an effective sales-rental vacancy rate of 3.4%, nearly half of what would be a healthy level, firm principal Keith Marvin told a community meeting upon the 2018 study’s release.

Some council members have said the city needs an updated study to account for likely housing impacts from the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant, the Hershey industrial rail park, District 177 and other job-creating projects.

State officials also are now requiring that towns applying for workforce housing grants have a housing study no more than three years, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the council.

Marvin’s firm would be paid $35,000 to update the 2018 study, with the city, county and other towns sharing in that cost, Clark said.

Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon voted against the housing study update. Rieker said he wasn’t happy that city officials simply turned to Marvin Planning Associates again instead of seeking other bids.

“We were trying to keep the cost very low” by asking Marvin to build upon its earlier work, Clark replied. The 2018 study is “an extremely good document” that other community leaders also use, she added.

North Platte’s 2011 comprehensive plan also needs updating, and “we already have an ad out on that one” for competitive bids, Clark said.

Tryon asked whether city staff members could do the study update in order to save money. They could, Clark answered, “but it’d be extremely time-consuming.”

Council members settled the last item removed from Tuesday’s consent agenda by granting 8-0 approval to buying or replacing seven Sanitation Department trucks for a combined $1.51 million after trade-ins.

The purchases include two automated side-load garbage trucks, a hook-hoist truck and replacement of four rear-load garbage trucks, according to a council memo.

Groseth said the city fell behind in its truck replacement schedule due to COVID-19 and supply-chain issues. Up to six trucks had been authorized in the 2021-22 budget but couldn’t be secured then, he said.

The city will put $177,000 down on the vehicles and work out lease-purchase agreements to finance the rest, the council memo said.

In other business Tuesday, the council:

Authorized purchases of a new Street Division tractor and mower for a combined $84,270. The item was one of the six items remaining on the consent agenda.

Gave 6-2 final approval to an ordinance annexing the site of a planned storage facility at the southwest corner of West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard. Tryon and Councilman Mark Woods opposed the annexation.

Granted a conditional use permit for a planned indoor RV storage building at the I-80 Lakeside Campground near Exit 179.