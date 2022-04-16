North Platte City Council to decide on nomination of Layne Groseth to serve as interim city administrator

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will take steps to hire their next city administrator and resume debate on residential zoning updates they tabled at their last meeting April 5.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The council will decide whether to ratify Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s choice of Public Service Director Layne Groseth to serve as interim city administrator after Matthew Kibbon’s last day on the job May 6.

Tune in Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. North Platte City Council meeting with remote technology if you don’t attend in person: » YouTube livestream: Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes. The same location includes access to the council’s “agenda book,” which can be downloaded as a PDF document. » Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications).

Groseth, a Lincoln County native and former Albion city administrator, succeeded Wes Meyer as public service director in January 2019.

After considering Groseth’s interim appointment, council members will decide whether to approve a $20,000 agreement with Zelle LLC of Lincoln to help find Kibbon’s permanent successor.

Zelle has aided recent job searches by three Nebraska cities, six counties and the Nebraska Association of County Officials, according to a council memorandum.

Kibbon came from the University of Wyoming in May 2020 to succeed retiring longtime City Administrator Jim Hawks. Kelliher will nominate Kibbon’s permanent successor, subject to council approval.

In the evening’s last major agenda item, council members will be asked to again take up the changes to residential zoning regulations crafted and recommended by the Planning Commission.

First-round debate on the necessary ordinance April 5 was interrupted when council members voted 7-1 to table it.

That move followed extended discussion over whether homeowners who rent parts of their lots for vehicle storage should be allowed to do so despite existing codes.

Councilman Ed Rieker proposed an amendment saying that if the city hadn’t enforced its code on a “noncompliant use” present on a property for at least five years, that use would be legalized.

At Kelliher’s suggestion, Rieker withdrew that amendment and moved to table the zoning updates until city staff could do more research into his concerns.

The update package as proposed would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three while adding new types for mobile home parks and “suburban residential” districts.

The accompanying ordinance needs three “yes” votes for enactment unless council members decide to waive one or both additional rounds of consideration.

In other business, the council will:

» Consider a parking-update resolution that would allow two-hour parking along East Fourth Street’s south side from Jeffers Street to Bailey Avenue.

Parking now is limited on that side to 30 minutes between Jeffers and Dewey streets, next to the Lincoln County Courthouse, and banned between Dewey and Bailey.

The resolution would impose no-parking zones on both sides of North Lakeview Boulevard from Front Street to Philip Avenue. The northern part of that stretch, from Front to West A Street, is currently being widened.

Parking also would be forbidden on both sides of newly renamed College Drive — the former Sunrise Drive, now being extended west from U.S. Highway 83 to South Willow Street — and Pioneer Drive, recently installed as part of the Victory Village apartment-commercial project at West A and Lakeview.

» Take up a resolution adding stop signs at both ends of the College Drive extension. Mid-Plains Community College is building and paying for the extension to provide more access to North Platte Community College’s South Campus.

» Decide whether to ratify Kelliher’s nomination of Julie Wiezorek to succeed John Patterson on the North Platte Housing Authority board. Patterson’s five-year term expires May 1.

Wiezorek’s nomination appears on a five-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.

