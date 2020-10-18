North Platte City Council to discuss Chief Industries deal

North Platte City Council members will weigh Tuesday whether to authorize city negotiations with a Chief Industries Inc. subsidiary to sell or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course.

Council members also will review a proposed “community build” playground at Centennial Park and vote on a proposed two-year contract with the city’s police union.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., remains open to the public.

City officials, however, continue to encourage residents to follow along on TV or YouTube to minimize potential COVID-19 spread. Channels and the YouTube address are in the accompanying fact box.

Chief, which unveiled a three-pronged development plan in August 2019, submitted the sole proposal to buy or lease Iron Eagle after the council agreed in September to solicit offers.

The Grand Island-based firm offered to either lease Iron Eagle as a golf course for two years, with an option to buy it, or purchase the site outright if its master planning concludes it would be better to convert the 18-hole course to other uses.

C&L Land LLC, a partnership of Chief and TKD Properties LLC of North Platte, submitted the formal proposal for the 154-acre golf course.