North Platte City Council to discuss Chief Industries deal

North Platte City Council members will weigh Tuesday whether to authorize city negotiations with a Chief Industries Inc. subsidiary to sell or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course.
Council members also will review a proposed “community build” playground at Centennial Park and vote on a proposed two-year contract with the city’s police union.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., remains open to the public.
City officials, however, continue to encourage residents to follow along on TV or YouTube to minimize potential COVID-19 spread. Channels and the YouTube address are in the accompanying fact box.
Chief, which unveiled a three-pronged development plan in August 2019, submitted the sole proposal to buy or lease Iron Eagle after the council agreed in September to solicit offers.
The Grand Island-based firm offered to either lease Iron Eagle as a golf course for two years, with an option to buy it, or purchase the site outright if its master planning concludes it would be better to convert the 18-hole course to other uses.
C&L Land LLC, a partnership of Chief and TKD Properties LLC of North Platte, submitted the formal proposal for the 154-acre golf course.
That entity has bought the site of Chief’s proposed 200-unit-plus “senior living” complex between Iron Eagle and the NPPD Canal.
Chief also has proposed additional commercial development along Halligan Drive and is well into developing its Iron Trail Industrial Park near Interstate 80.
Also Tuesday, the City Council will consider a proposed agreement with Leathers Inc., a community group that wants to replace the 1980s-era playground equipment at Centennial Park, west of Great Plains Health.
The group expects to raise all the needed funds but may ask the city to chip in some money from Newburn Fund interest, according to a letter from the group.
The proposed contract with the police union, Fraternal Order of Police No. 33, would freeze pay for the new fiscal year but grant raises of 2% on Oct. 1, 2021, and 1.5% on June 1, 2022.
Those raises are identical to those in a two-year contract with the city’s firefighters union that council members approved Oct. 6.
The council also will consider second-round approval of an ordinance making minor changes to city codes involving building footings and accessory buildings on properties.
