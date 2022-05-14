North Platte City Council to have 2nd-round debate on residential zoning updates

The North Platte City Council Tuesday will hold second-round debate on proposed residential zoning updates and hear a presentation on the future of the city’s 48-year-old recreation center.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Council members gave 5-3 first-round approval May 3 to the zoning package, developed after a 2020 state law called for encouraging more “missing middle housing” across Nebraska.

The city Planning Commission, which developed the package to send to the council, is just beginning to review the city’s current commercial zoning parameters. Other types of zoning will be examined after that.

A city ordinance including the updates would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three. New types of districts would be created for mobile home parks and “suburban residential” districts.

Duplexes and townhouses would be allowed as conditional uses in R-1 districts and generally allowed R-2 and R-3 districts. The latter type also allows apartment complexes, with single-family homes allowed in all three.

If the zoning ordinance advances Tuesday, it would need one more “yes” vote June 7 unless council members decide to waive that reading.

Council opponents May 3 objected to the residential zoning updates and Legislative Bill 866, the state law that led to them, as excessive government intrusion in private property rights.

An information-only agenda item will reopen council discussion on the Rec Center’s fate for the first time since members approved a $45,000 study of the issue in September 2019.

The center at West Francis Street and McDonald Road opened in 1974 but has encountered various maintenance problems as it has aged. Rec Center equipment issues and changing public expectations also were the subject of a “Green Play” study done in 2014.

Sports Facilities Advisory LLC of Clearwater, Florida, was expected in 2019 to study whether to renovate the Rec Center, build a new one along with a separate sports complex or combine a new Rec Center with such a complex.

The COVID-19 pandemic settled over Nebraska and the nation six months after the council approved the latest study.

In other action, the council will consider approving a “memorandum of understanding” accepting a free three-month program from Rubicon Global of Atlanta to improve Sanitation Department operations.

The program aims to find more efficient garbage-truck routes, cut fuel consumption and labor costs and improve customer service, said Public Service Director and Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth.

The Rubicon deal is part of an eight-item “consent agenda,” which the council will approve with a single vote unless a council member asks to remove one or more items.

