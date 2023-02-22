North Platte City Council members will discuss their next annual renewal of the city’s health insurance coverage at a nonvoting work session Thursday.

The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes for the link.

Spencer Thomas of Apta Health will present information on health insurance rates and costs. Apta has been the city’s health insurance carrier in recent years.