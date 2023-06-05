Contracts for North Platte’s summer 2023 repaving projects, a new city government website and upgrades to the City Council chamber’s audio-visual system top the rest of Tuesday’s lengthy 29-item council agenda.

Council members will be asked to approve a $2.485 million contract with Western Engineering Co. of Harlan, Iowa, which did the city’s last set of repaving projects in spring 2022.

They created eight “street improvement districts” Jan. 18 for the bulk of the overlay work, then a ninth March 21 to repave Deerwood Drive after that street deteriorated due to last winter’s heavy snows.

Western is expected to begin laying fresh asphalt on Deerwood and the other 11 targeted streets later this summer.

Crews will repave stretches of Sunset Drive, North and South Poplar Street, East Eighth and Ninth streets, South Cottonwood Street, North Grant Avenue, West and East Third Street, West Second Street and Easy Street.

The affected areas include North Poplar’s southwest Cody Park entrance, West Second past North Platte High School, West Third past City Hall and East Third past the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will separately be rebuilding U.S. Highway 83’s southbound lanes on South Jeffers Street between First Street and Philip Avenue. That project is just beginning this week.

Granicus LLC of St. Paul, Minnesota, has proposed a five-year contract totaling $161,551 with the city to build and maintain a replacement for the city’s website at ci.north-platte-ne.us.

Its contract quote in Tuesday’s agenda book promises a “citizen-focused website with a robust UX (user experience) process.” Granicus would conduct both a community survey and an “internal stakeholder” survey in renovating the website.

Embark IT of West Des Moines, Iowa, has proposed an unrelated $118,345 materials and service contract to upgrade and maintain the council chambers’ microphones, speakers and streaming options.

In other business, the council will:

Vote on a “memorandum of understanding” with Canteen District Inc. to clarify each’s responsibilities for maintaining signs, archways, plants, benches and other equipment installed during downtown’s “street and above” beautification dedicated last August.

Decide whether to renew the city’s interlocal agreements with Lincoln County to share planning and zoning services and have the city supply fuel to the county’s Roads Department.

Consider a nine-item consent agenda that includes delaying the council’s first July meeting to July 5. Independence Day falls on the month’s first Tuesday, the first of two monthly meeting days.

Decide, also as part of the consent agenda, whether to ratify Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointments of Kert McKeone to the Planning Commission and Dr. Jessica Meduna to the Animal Control Commission. McKeone would replace Chance Schilling, who moved out of town last month. Meduna would replace Dr. Dillon Harvey as the animal control panel’s required veterinarian member.