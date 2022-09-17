North Platte City Council to take up fill-dirt permit to aid Sustainable Beef project

A rural North Platte couple’s permit application to supply fill dirt for the Sustainable Beef LLC project highlights Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

Council members will hold a public hearing before voting on a conditional use permit for Gary and Ruth Stearns, which would cover the part of their land inside the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction outside city limits.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The Stearnses, who live at 2482 E. State Farm Road, won the city Planning Commission’s endorsement of their permit at a special meeting Sept. 12.

Because the two-mile zoning limit cuts across their land, the couple needs conditional use permits from both the city and Lincoln County.

The county Planning Commission Sept. 13 endorsed permit applications for the Stearnses as well as Robert Long, who owns land north and east of Hall School and Airport roads.

County commissioners will hold hearings and vote on those permits during Monday’s regular County Board meeting.

The Stearns land lies about three miles southeast of the retired sewer lagoon that Sustainable Beef bought from the city for its meatpacking plant.

Organizers need to fill in the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon and plan to build it up to 5 feet above the berm before building their 1,500-head-a-day plant.

Long’s land lies three miles northeast of the lagoon near Newberry Access and Golden Road. Permit applications say 20 to 25 semitrailer trucks would haul dirt between each property and the old lagoon from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, unless weather forces the fill-dirt operation to use a Saturday.

City Planning Commission members recommended a 10-year permit at the Stearnses’ request. They also called for a “stormwater pollution prevention plan” to be filed for each unrelated future construction project that might want fill dirt from more than 1 acre of the couple’s land.

Council members will decide whether to adopt or change the planning panel’s conditions or add their own.

In other business Tuesday, the council will return to an ordinance tabled Sept. 6 that would extend legal alcohol sales on Sundays to the same 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. period as the rest of the week.

Council members were sympathetic to the proposal two weeks ago, but shelved it until Tuesday so city officials could consider any possible legal snags.

Representatives of five restaurants and microbreweries within city limits cosigned an Aug. 18 letter to Mayor Brandon Kelliher seeking the change.

The letter says the current prohibition on Sunday alcohol sales before noon hinders their ability to hold Sunday breakfasts or brunches with brunch-style drinks or cocktails.

Golf tournaments with Sunday rounds also start in the morning, giving courses outside city limits an advantage, it adds.

First-round approval Tuesday would leave two more “yes” council votes to be cast for the ordinance to pass, unless the council waives one of them.

The ordinance would take effect 15 days after final approval, it says.

The council also will:

Decide whether to approve a two-year contract with Municipal Light & Water’s employee union and renew interlocal agreements for road maintenance, dispatching services and assignment of a Police Department resource officer to North Platte Public Schools.

Those measures are part of Tuesday’s five-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved by a single vote unless a council member seeks separate votes on one or more items.

Consider an annual resolution setting the city’s 2022-23 user fees.

Hold second-round debate on an ordinance vacating alleys on two sides of 1218 N. Ash St., next to Zeller Motor Co. at 505 Rodeo Road.