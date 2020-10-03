North Platte City Council to vote on QGF loan to Whitetail owners to help purchase Parkade Plaza

Several notable items appear on Tuesday’s North Platte City Council agenda, including a forgivable $400,000 Quality Growth Fund loan to help Parkade Plaza’s new local owners refit its long-vacant Alco space.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes measures to raise the city’s legal smoking and vaping age from 19 to 21, ratify a two-year contract with city firefighters and establish the position of city human resources manager.
Tuesday’s meeting remains open to the public, though city officials encourage residents to follow along online or on TV to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
The city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee Sept. 28 recommended council approval of the proposed $400,000 loan from reserved sales tax funds to Shae and Jeff Caldwell’s Whitetail Management LLC.
It’s one of two loans for local business owners advanced last week by the five-member panel. Voters Nov. 3 will decide whether to renew QGF for another 10 years.
The Caldwells, owners of Whitetail Screen Print and Whitetail Cycle Sport, bought the 42-year-old Parkade Plaza Wednesday from original owners Noddle Cos. of Omaha.
The QGF loan, the couple said, will help them update the old Alco space and likely divide it to accommodate multiple tenants.
The $400,000 represents about 10% of their eventual expected investment in downtown’s three-block-long strip mall, they told the QGF committee.
Proposed loan terms would make part or all of it forgivable depending on the Caldwells’ success in filling Parkade’s vacant spaces and generating payroll and sales taxes.
Loan proceeds could be used to remodel two other open bays as well as the Alco space, QGF committee members recommended.
After considering the Parkade loan, the council will take up an unrelated $95,000 QGF loan to Nick McNew to expand his McNew’s Unlimited LLC golf-cart business into a newly purchased building at 2424 E. Fourth St.
Those proceeds would come from the 10% of QGF funds reserved specifically for loans to small businesses, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
A proposed ordinance raising the city’s minimum smoking and vaping age would update one the council adopted in January amid confusion raised by near-simultaneous federal and state changes.
The earlier city measure essentially matched a pair of 2019 state laws that brought vaping products under the same limits as tobacco products and raised the minimum age for using either from 18 to 19.
Congress raised the federal minimum age to 21 last December, before the state’s minimum age of 19 took effect and before the council could give its ordinance final approval.
Council members finally set their minimum age at 19 pending further state action. State senators in August raised the state’s legal age to 21 to match the federal law.
The proposed contract with North Platte’s International Association of Firefighters Local No. 831 would freeze wages for the fiscal year that started Thursday. It would grant raises of 2% on Oct. 1, 2021, and 1.5% on June 1, 2022.
The city’s new 2020-21 budget, adopted by the council in September, also included funds to hire a full-time human services manager to consolidate tasks now being done separately by city departments.
Council members will be asked Tuesday to approve the position’s job description and an ordinance establishing its salary schedule.
The latter would set the human resources manager’s pay range would be $79,518 to $111,904 a year based upon a 40-hour week and 52-week schedule, according to hourly figures in the ordinance’s proposed text.
In other business, the council will decide whether to grant Rookstool Concrete LLC a conditional use permit to build its office and two storage structures at 3302 S. Willow St. The North Platte Planning Commission recommended the permit Sept. 22.
