North Platte City Council to vote on QGF loan to Whitetail owners to help purchase Parkade Plaza

The $400,000 represents about 10% of their eventual expected investment in downtown’s three-block-long strip mall, they told the QGF committee.

Proposed loan terms would make part or all of it forgivable depending on the Caldwells’ success in filling Parkade’s vacant spaces and generating payroll and sales taxes.

Loan proceeds could be used to remodel two other open bays as well as the Alco space, QGF committee members recommended.

After considering the Parkade loan, the council will take up an unrelated $95,000 QGF loan to Nick McNew to expand his McNew’s Unlimited LLC golf-cart business into a newly purchased building at 2424 E. Fourth St.

Those proceeds would come from the 10% of QGF funds reserved specifically for loans to small businesses, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

A proposed ordinance raising the city’s minimum smoking and vaping age would update one the council adopted in January amid confusion raised by near-simultaneous federal and state changes.

The earlier city measure essentially matched a pair of 2019 state laws that brought vaping products under the same limits as tobacco products and raised the minimum age for using either from 18 to 19.