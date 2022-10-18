North Platte City Council votes to replace broken library elevator

The North Platte Public Library’s original elevator, broken for nearly a year, will be replaced following Tuesday’s City Council approval of a new one.

Council members voted 8-0 to approve the $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator of Farmington, Connecticut, to replace the elevator between the 1967 library’s first and second floors.

Since faulty electronics disabled it last November, library patrons wanting to access second-floor collections have had to climb the tall staircase or have librarians bring down materials if they can’t physically do that.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher and City Administrator Layne Groseth said they put off a full elevator replacement while trying to avoid a large replacement bill.

“I think we went through five different entities to look at it to minimize the expense of fixing it,” Kelliher told the council. “Eventually, we ran out of people to call.”

“We spent about $2,000 (between them) trying to fix it, and it didn’t work,” said building inspector Dave Hahn.

City officials said they finally decided in July that replacement wasn’t an option. But the three bids came in lower than expected, even with the need for the new elevator to meet current building codes.

Trying to fix the old one first “was a good strategy, because I was expecting double this amount,” Councilman Ty Lucas said.

Based on the information from Otis Elevator — which traces its roots to elevator safety brake inventor Elisha Otis in 1853 — “this should be another 50-year elevator,” Hahn said.

The city hopes to have the new library elevator in service within six months, Kelliher said earlier Tuesday.

In other business, the council gave respective 6-2 and 7-1 second-round approvals to ordinances rezoning its South Park property near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue and annexing it and two bordering parcels into the city. Final votes are set Nov. 1.

A proposed study making the three parcels and a larger area eligible for tax increment financing remains on hold while the city resolves whether its 95.3-acre parcel — which it hopes to sell for more housing — remains restricted to parks and recreation use.

Council members repeated their votes from first-round debate Oct. 4. Councilwoman Donna Tryon voted against both the rezoning and annexation, with Councilman Mark Woods joining her in opposing the rezoning ordinance.

Tryon explained her opposition to annexing South Park and its two neighboring parcels before the council advanced that ordinance.

“I don’t care if the city annexes whatever,” she said. “But I do care because it increases the acreage (and) our land mass within the city for TIF. And I’m not for TIF, as everybody knows.”

Cities the size of North Platte may not have more than 35% of their total area in “substandard and blighted” status. Adding more land within city limits decreases the percentage, a fact Tryon cited in opposing the city’s annexation of Lee Bird Field earlier this year.

Also Tuesday, the council:

Gave 7-1 second-round approval to an ordinance rezoning a planned 4.99-acre storage site at West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard to B-2 highway commercial. Woods cast the lone “no” vote.

Gave 5-3 final approval, with Woods, Tryon and Councilman Ed Rieker opposed, to an ordinance extending legal Sunday alcohol sales to the same 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. period as the rest of the week. The ordinance will take effect 15 days from Tuesday’s vote.

Approved a one-year, $7,500-per-month contract with Zelle HR solutions to provide the city’s human resources functions. Groseth said Zelle will also help find a permanent HR director, a position the city filled briefly in summer 2021 before that person left.

Removed the “interim” tag from mayoral aide Renée White’s title as deputy city clerk and appointed Cory Johanson to succeed Josh Harm on the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee. Both were part of the evening’s “consent agenda.”