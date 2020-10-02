North Platte City Council will vote Tuesday to formalize 21 as smoking, vaping age

With a recently enacted state law clearing the legal air, the North Platte City Council will take up the city’s legal smoking and vaping age for the second time in 10 months.

A proposed ordinance on Tuesday’s council agenda would raise the minimum age for using tobacco or vaping products from 19 to 21, matching both the brand-new Legislative Bill 1064 and a federal law enacted Dec. 20.

The latter, which emerged as Congress struck a pre-Christmas budget deal, conflicted with a pair of 2019 state laws and left many Nebraska cities in a quandary over which age to enforce.

The City Council gave second-round approval to an ordinance raising the age from 18 to 19 — and applying it to both tobacco and vaping products for the first time — just before President Donald Trump signed the budget bill.

Further confusing things, the 2019 Legislature set a different schedule for taking the same steps. Nebraska’s minimum age rose from 18 to 19 on Jan. 1, four months after vaping came under the same laws as tobacco use.

Council members also faced conflicting legal advice, with outgoing City Attorney Doug Stack initially recommending the city set the minimum age at 21 to match the federal law.