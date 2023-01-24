North Platte city engineer notes Jeffers rebuild, possible new streets

The state-spearheaded rebuilding of South Jeffers Street is expected to be the city of North Platte’s only street construction project this year, City Engineer Brent Burklund told Planning Commission members Tuesday.

Burklund offered a preview of the city’s draft 2023 one-and six-year road plan, which will be the subject of a formal public meeting and City Council action in the coming weeks.

He said the city will also keep working this year on designing West Ninth Street improvements and a short street to run off the south end of Industrial Road.

But with the city picking up one-third of the Jeffers project’s cost, he said, that will mostly take care of its budget for one-year street projects.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will take bids Thursday for rebuilding Jeffers between West A and Leota streets, Burklund said.

That project opens an expected two-year rebuild of the U.S. Highway 83 “ones” through south central North Platte. Design work for rebuilding South Dewey Street also shows up on the city’s draft one-year plan.

Burklund, who also reviewed the city’s long-term street projects and 2023 repaving plan, alerted the Planning Commission to the start of talks by city officials about future extensions of key streets north of the South Platte River to accommodate future growth.

“This is all pencils on a page. It’s no commitment by anybody,” Burklund said. But “there’s development that may happen” in those areas, and Planning Commission members need to keep that in mind as projects come before them.

On the city’s west side, West Philip Avenue could be extended from its current west end northwest to West A Street, he said. That could open up more areas for housing there.

On the east, Burklund added, city officials are beginning to examine extensions of both East Francis and East Leota streets to provide more ways in and out of the shopping area anchored by District 177, Bomgaars and Walmart.

East Leota, which now stops just past Walmart, could be extended to Newberry Access. It now roughly lies on a line with Golden Road, slated to be the main access road to the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant.

“You can see some definite appeal to connecting Newberry to the one-ways,” Burklund said.

South Welch and Bicentennial avenues could be extended south, he said, with Bicentennial running south and east past an extended Leota to also intersect with Newberry.

East Francis, meanwhile, could be stretched farther east but likely would stop at an extended Welch Avenue.

Burklund said it’s unlikely the city would move toward design and construction of any of those extensions until and unless projects develop that call for them.

“I don’t see either of these being done speculatively by the city,” he said, referring to a West Philip extension and the group of potential street extensions east of Walmart.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

Re-elected David Fudge as chairman and Nelson Jett as vice chairman/secretary for 2023.

Unanimously recommended approval of a replat splitting the Iron Trail Industrial Park into seven lots at the north end of Twin Rivers Drive. The City Council will take up the replat Feb. 7, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.