North Platte city leaders hope update to housing codes leads to healthier, safer living standards

There’s much less than meets the eye — given the attention it’s drawn — to North Platte’s proposed update to its housing maintenance codes.
First unveiled in May and refined since by a five-member committee, an ordinance to make those changes will start over with first-round City Council debate Tuesday.
Members of an informal group of community leaders, who called attention to some North Platte residents’ unhealthy and unsafe living conditions last fall, hope such conditions will improve as a result.
Those hopes revolve around one amendment meant to put new teeth into the city’s efforts at “code enforcement,” a weakness cited in the city’s December 2018 housing study.
It changes the words “health inspector” to “building inspector.”
Twenty-one times.
North Platte hasn’t had a city health inspector for nearly 40 years, since Jack Rich retired in 1981 and wasn’t replaced.
And though building inspectors say they’ve done what they could, the code’s wording has cast a cloud over their legal authority.
“We have pushed forward to some extent,” said Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel. “But in prosecuting somebody, the (current) law is problematic because we don’t have a health inspector.”
Waite’s firm contracted to provide the city’s legal services after January’s retirement of full-time City Attorney Doug Stack.
The gap between legal language and reality has contributed to a widespread perception — as stated in the 2018 housing study — that “there is little to no urgency or interest in the enforcement of property maintenance codes.”
The Marvin Planning Associates study called on the city to take “a more proactive approach towards its property maintenance enforcement,” including stiffer penalties for violations of health and safety codes.
The latter also is addressed in the proposed housing-code ordinance, which would label such violations a criminal “infraction” and raise daily penalties from $100 to $500 a day while they persist.
It allows property owners to appeal building inspectors’ health and safety repair orders to the city’s Board of Adjustment. The council wouldn’t be involved in appeals.
Two other details reflect initial steps the council took in April, six months after the informal community group called for tighter code enforcement.
The council concluded a one-year agreement with the West Central District Health Department to administer the city’s overall health regulations.
Members also formalized a “revolving fund,” already in the city budget, to cover ordered health and safety repairs. It would be replenished by fines imposed under the proposed ordinance.
Mayor Dwight Livingston appointed his review committee after the council initially approved the first draft May 19. Some residents subsequently criticized at a May 26 Planning Commission hearing.
Members were City Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf, former Councilwoman Judy Pederson, Planning Administrator Judy Clark, Chief Building Inspector Dave Hahn and city Fire Marshal George Lewis.
Pederson and her husband, North Platte lawyer Dave Pederson, are members of the informal community group.
Others have included lawyer Jim Paloucek, school Superintendent Ron Hanson, Great Plains Health President and CEO Mel McNea and Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and a former Telegraph co-owner.
Much of May’s criticism before the Planning Commission had to do with city officials’ intention to make the code’s overall language match the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code.
Critics worried adopting such a “model code” wholesale would commit the city to structural and beautification standards that owners of older homes couldn’t meet.
Committee members say they’ve stripped out any such language, though the ordinance will still use the model code’s renditions of existing health and safety regulations.
They said the city’s seven-person development staff can’t and won’t start a door-knocking campaign across town.
“We don’t want people to think we’re forcing people to paint their house,” Clark said. “We’re focusing on the safety part of it.”
Even under the revised ordinance, building inspectors couldn’t enter a property without permission and couldn’t take immediate action unless violations are externally visible and pose immediate danger.
But “we’ll have more tools in the toolbox to hang our hat on” if it’s adopted, Lewis said.
“It’ll just make it more clear to everybody involved,” Clark added. “The (current) language just left a lot to interpretation.”
She and Hahn stressed that building inspectors have routinely worked with property owners to resolve health and safety problems that they spot.
But “with the language of ‘health inspector’ in the old code, we were trying to work around it” without going to court, Hahn said.
Be that as it may, it hasn’t been enough, the Pedersons and Seacrest said.
“Our sense has been that the (renters) who are living in these places are not in a position to assert themselves,” Dave Pederson said.
“That’s what the city has to do. If the city does that, I don’t think we’ll see a lot of problems.”
The trio echoed city officials in saying many North Platte landlords conscientiously seek to provide decent living conditions.
But out-of-town or out-of-state “investor” landlords may not keep as close a watch on the conditions of their structures, they added.
McNea and Brandy Buscher, the North Platte schools’ director of student services, said unhealthy or unsafe living conditions are taking their toll on community health.
GPH and school officials have said they’ve seen children and families living under such conditions — on both sides of the Union Pacific tracks — as they respectively follow up on discharged patients or absent students.
“It’s one thing if you’re an adult who lives there and wants to live in it,” though some also feel they can’t risk losing what shelter they have, Buscher said.
“But when kids come to school covered in bedbug bites and they can’t learn because they’re constantly itching and the walls are so thin and they can’t sleep because of loud noises — all of this impacts our community.”
McNea noted that GPH leaders identified correcting substandard housing as one of five priorities in their 2019 community health assessment.
“I think the intent (of better conditions) has always been there with the codes,” McNea said. The proposed ordinance “will clarify that and let them use the code to actually do more enforcement.”
If City Council members adopt the housing-code updates, Waite said, the city will be in a much better position to pursue and resolve the most egregious violations.
“The thinking is that now we will have a precise law,” he said. “And when you have potential criminal violations, you need to be able to look and see where one might have violated the law.”
