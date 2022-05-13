North Platte Community College celebrates graduates

The culmination of two years of work brought North Platte Community College students together for their graduation ceremony on Friday.

About 180 students received their degrees, diplomas and certificates at the commencement proceedings at McDonald-Belton campus. Ryan Purdy, president of Mid-Plains Community College bestowed the President’s Award to Greg Adams, former Nebraska Community College Association executive director. Adams was unable to attend the ceremony because he was attending the graduation of one of his grandchildren.

“I am humbled and appreciative of my award,” Adams said in a video. “Nebraska’s community colleges do it all and do so in a compassionate, professional and fiscally responsible manner. I have always turned to Mid-Plains Community College as an example of what a community college ought to be.”

Student speaker Avery Johnson of Hayes Center said she did not want to attend a college so close to home, but changed her mind after visiting NPCC.

“I was ready to leave the small town life and see the world, become my own person and never look back,” Johnson said. She was leery at first of going to school just 45 minutes from her home town, but once she started classes, she knew she wanted to be there.

“I was offered a volleyball scholarship to play for the Lady Knights,” Johnson said. “I grew up in a small town south of here with a population of 214 people, and graduated with a class of 10.”

She said it was one of the bigger classes in her high school.

“I grew up on a family farm where I learned you don’t stop until the work is done,” Johnson said, “where you learn to expect the unexpected and when something breaks or goes wrong, you don’t give up. And never leave the gate open.”

Johnson went on to say she appreciated the small class sizes and the family atmosphere offered by the college.

In addition to the students who attended classes at the college, there were two area high school students who earned associate degrees from Mid-Plains Community College before receiving their high school diplomas.

Maverick Naughtin of Sutherland and Molly Staples of Broken Bow both successfully completed enough dual credit classes through MPCC to earn their degrees.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.