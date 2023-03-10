Members of the North Platte Community College STEM club traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s annual meeting March 2-5.

The members were Daniel Start of North Platte, Camrin Coco of Stapleton, Kaylee Guerrero of Indianola, Taylor Battershaw of Valentine, Juan Zanguitu of 30 de Agosto, Argentina, and NPCC math and physics instructor Jared Daily.

Each year, leading scientists, educators, policymakers and journalists gather to discuss cutting-edge developments in science, technology and policy at the AAAS Annual Meeting. This year’s conference featured groundbreaking multi-disciplinary research — specifically geared toward responding to the needs of humanity.

STEM club members attended a variety of workshops and seminars and also spent time touring monuments, museums and other historical sites in the nation’s capital.

The STEM club hosted star-gazing shows throughout the year to help offset the cost of the trip. Additional funding came from NPCC’s Student Senate organization.