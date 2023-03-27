Thirty-three students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Sunday afternoon at North Platte Community College.

The ritual included a presentation by Stephen Chicoine, sociology and criminal justice instructor at the college, and a candle lighting ceremony. Inductees were also presented with white roses and gold stoles to wear at commencement.

PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students, and NPCC is home to the Alpha Beta Theta chapter.

The inductees were:

Alliance — Avah Steggall.

Broken Bow — Micah Books.

Cozad — Karissa Jackson.

Gothenburg — Ashlyn Parrett.

Hershey — Abby Hassett.

Madrid — Emma Klahn.

North Platte — Montannia Courtney, Kaitlyn Evans, Breanna Lundgreen, Gabriel Marquez, Lily Mixer, Jaden Ouderkirk, Kerry Sides, Daniel Start, Savannah Stefanatz, Andrew Tejral, Anja Tejral, Brylee Thompson, Jamie Tobey, Chloe Walchesky, Natalia Wiezorek.

Ogallala — Betsy Crum.

Sutherland — Bailey Zona.

Valentine — Taylor Battershaw, Lynnette Kent.

Wellfleet — Chloe Stucky.

New Raymer, Colorado — Emily Johnson.

Greeley, Colorado — Vanessa Wood.

Holyoke, Colorado — Shyanne Conde.

Torrington, Wyoming — Reece Halley.

Houston, Texas — Remie Haynes.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Juan Zanguitu.

Asaba, Nigeria — Fumnanya Ijeh.