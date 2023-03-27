Thirty-three students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Sunday afternoon at North Platte Community College.
The ritual included a presentation by Stephen Chicoine, sociology and criminal justice instructor at the college, and a candle lighting ceremony. Inductees were also presented with white roses and gold stoles to wear at commencement.
PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students, and NPCC is home to the Alpha Beta Theta chapter.
The inductees were:
- Alliance — Avah Steggall.
- Broken Bow — Micah Books.
- Cozad — Karissa Jackson.
- Gothenburg — Ashlyn Parrett.
- Hershey — Abby Hassett.
- Madrid — Emma Klahn.
- North Platte — Montannia Courtney, Kaitlyn Evans, Breanna Lundgreen, Gabriel Marquez, Lily Mixer, Jaden Ouderkirk, Kerry Sides, Daniel Start, Savannah Stefanatz, Andrew Tejral, Anja Tejral, Brylee Thompson, Jamie Tobey, Chloe Walchesky, Natalia Wiezorek.
- Ogallala — Betsy Crum.
- Sutherland — Bailey Zona.
- Valentine — Taylor Battershaw, Lynnette Kent.
- Wellfleet — Chloe Stucky.
- New Raymer, Colorado — Emily Johnson.
- Greeley, Colorado — Vanessa Wood.
- Holyoke, Colorado — Shyanne Conde.
- Torrington, Wyoming — Reece Halley.
- Houston, Texas — Remie Haynes.
- Buenos Aires, Argentina — Juan Zanguitu.
- Asaba, Nigeria — Fumnanya Ijeh.