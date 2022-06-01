North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority recommends City Council approve housing, industrial plans

The North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority approved resolutions Wednesday to recommend the City Council approve two redevelopment plans.

Both proposals will be forwarded to the City Council for additional discussion and an eventual final decision.

The chamber wants to install streets and utilities for a 51-lot development of modular and stick-built homes at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue area.

The second resolution approved was to develop the western part of Twin Rivers Industrial Park to lure additional business construction in the undeveloped part of the park, which is located on East State Farm Road.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp, are planning to use tax increment financing to recover costs for the two projects — estimated at $1.87 million for the 13.2 acre housing project, and at $2.8 million for the business park work.

The City Council will make a decision on the recommendations at its next meeting scheduled for June 7.

The CRA also voted to grant authority to the chair to forward redevelopment plan submittals to the Planning Commission for public hearing and recommendations without formal action by the CRA membership vote.

CRA members are Greg Wilke, chair; Robert Stefka, vice-chair; Tim Brouillette, Don Lucas and Edy Patterson.

