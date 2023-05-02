A North Platte City Council decision on tax increment financing to help finish Victory Village will wait at least two more weeks.

Council members Tuesday held their scheduled public hearing on DP Development LLC’s request for $2.23 million in TIF aid to help them expand their apartment complex from 80 units to its final size of 200 units.

But a vote on DP’s formal Phase 2 redevelopment plan was pulled from the agenda due to what Community Redevelopment Authority attorney Mike Bacon called “some final questions on financing” on DP’s part.

In other major business, the council gave 6-1 approval to a pair of annexation ordinances related to Chief Development Inc.’s proposed “senior living” complex and created paving, water and sewer districts for installing infrastructure in the rest of Twin Rivers Business Park.

DP President Brian Reilly of Omaha said after the meeting that he doesn’t expect the last-minute Victory Village financing questions to derail the $26 million expansion of the complex near West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

“I don’t think so. It’s more procedural,” he said. “When you deal with a project of this magnitude, you need to have all your ducks in a row.”

Reilly said he hopes to proceed with a final council vote at the May 16 meeting, which would pave the way for construction on the final 120 units by mid- to late summer.

DP had won CRA approval last September to add 40 units to its original 80 with the last $1.3 million of the $2.9 million in TIF that council members had approved in February 2020. Completion of the final 80 units would have awaited an eventual third phase.

That plan was postponed and then expanded from 40 to 120 additional units after inflation and the Oct. 15 death of DP CEO Terry Clauff forced the firm to re-examine its plans.

Great Plains Health stepped in as a major investor, and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. provided a $250,000 performance-based loan with local and state funds from Phase 3 of its Shot in the Arm homebuilder incentives.

It's important that the council not only approve Victory Village’s completion but also send a strong message in doing so about its commitment to providing housing as well as increasing North Platte’s job base, chamber President and CEO Gary Person said during DP’s public hearing.

“The message sent by this council sends a message to every other developer looking at us now,” he said.

No one spoke during either public hearing on the ordinances to annex the 65.03-acre “Hahler property,” where Chief would build a 200-unit-plus mixture of 55-and-older housing types, and the adjoining 8.93 acres containing the north end of the NPPD Canal.

Chief officials requested the annexation of their larger parcel as a step toward moving forward with their project in the future. No timetables are in place now, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in answer to a question from Councilman Ty Lucas.

The North Platte Police Department asked for annexation of the canal’s north end. Chief Steve Reeves was present but didn’t speak at the hearing on his department’s request.

Lucas said bringing the canal’s mouth into city limits would allow police to respond to “potential and nefarious activities down there” at particular times of the day. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies have sole jurisdiction now.

At other times, the NPPD Canal “tailrace” is a popular local fishing place, the Ward 2 councilman added. He asked Clark whether people would still be able to fish there if it’s brought inside city limits.

Nothing in city codes would prohibit it, Clark replied. “They’re more than welcome to fish if that’s what they’re doing.”

Councilwoman Donna Tryon cast the lone “no” votes against advancing both annexations, citing her opposition to TIF and her desire not to enable its further use by adding land to city limits.

Doing so reduces the city’s percentage of TIF-eligible land, which state law caps at 35% for cities North Platte’s size.

Councilman Mark Woods, who usually votes with Tryon on TIF-related matters, voted “yes” for first-round approval of both annexations. Councilman Ed Rieker, also normally a TIF opponent, was absent Tuesday.

But both Tryon and Woods joined in a trio of 7-0 votes to create paving, water extension and sanitary sewer connection districts for the North Platte chamber’s installation of more streets and utilities in the rest of its business park west of already built-out Twin Rivers Drive.

Council members agreed in all three votes to waive the usual three “yes” votes required to adopt an ordinance.

Chamber leaders won 5-3 council approval last June for $2.8 million in TIF to help offset its costs to install the infrastructure and create more “shovel-ready” lots for potential business tenants. Council members Tuesday also approved the replat for the project.

Person described for the council what essentially amounts to a melding of the TIF concept — in which the developer typically pays for infrastructure up front — with the older approach in which cities bond out the work and assess affected property owners according to their share of “front footage” along the new streets or water or sewer lines.

He said the chamber, which will gradually receive TIF reimbursements generated by higher taxable values in Twin Rivers’ to-be-developed areas, has agreed to use part of those funds as they come in to cover the assessments for other current and eventual owners inside those parts of the business park.

By combining the two concepts, Person said, the city — which under TIF receives ownership of the streets and utility lines from the developer anyway — takes charge of the bidding and construction process and can ensure the work’s quality.

Woods and Tryon said they liked what they heard. “I’m not worried about you all,” Woods told Person. “I really like this method.”