North Platte CRA discusses methods to streamline Tax Increment Financing process

After voting to forward two tax increment financing projects for later action, North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority members debated whether they need to meet to take such a routine step.

City officials and audience members talked for an hour about whether to authorize CRA Chairman Greg Wilke to forward future TIF redevelopment plans to the Planning Commission without a full meeting of the five-member board.

Doing so wouldn’t affect the housing and industrial-park TIF projects the panel started on their way Friday, CRA attorney Mike Bacon told the panel.

Those present Friday voted 4-0 to table the idea so they and City Hall leaders can think about and possibly refine it before the CRA’s next meeting in two weeks.

“I do think if we can make this (process) expedient for developers, it will be a good thing for North Platte,” Wilke said. “But it’s important to get this right.”

Bacon said members can return to the topic when they reconvene between separate sets of public hearings and votes — first by the Planning Commission May 31, then by the City Council June 7 — for its own next step on the two TIF projects.

Unlike those two groups, the CRA holds meetings only on an as-needed basis. Its main job when it next meets will be to decide whether to recommend the housing and industrial-park projects to the council. If the council approves them, CRA members then would meet at least once more to finalize the “redevelopment contracts” including the final TIF details.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said letting the CRA chairman forward TIF proposals to the Planning Commission would trim the current months-long process of drafting, debating and voting on such projects.

“When I was running for mayor, one of the things I consistently heard from many people — not only developers, but people interested in doing business — is that, A, it’s very difficult to do business in North Platte and, B, it takes too long,” he said.

CRA and audience members had a lively discussion on how best to balance the needs of developers with keeping the public informed in advance when TIF and other assistance is involved.

“I think we need to consider how this will look to the public,” City Councilman Mark Woods said. “It won’t be taken well if we look as (if) we’re trying to sneak it in and get it done quickly without informing the public.”

City Councilman Ty Lucas suggested that the first steps on TIF projects also could be streamlined by scheduling regular CRA meetings just before the Planning Commission’s monthly meetings.

Meetings could be canceled if there’s no business, but both groups then would get TIF project information at the same time, he said. The Planning Commission would take a project off its agenda if the CRA didn’t forward it earlier in the day.

“I think the concerns that are on the table are all valid,” Lucas said.

City officials also could notify and share proposal information with news media at the same time it notifies the two panels and files its legal notices, Bacon added.

