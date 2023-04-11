Members of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority Thursday will take a first look at building 120 more apartment units with TIF assistance at Victory Village, rather than just the additional 40 envisioned last fall.

The five-member panel will meet at 9 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. The agenda and a link to Thursday’s livestream of the meeting may be found at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

CRA members will consider whether to forward the Planning Commission an amended $26 million TIF plan for DP Development LLC's evolving apartment-commercial complex at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Omaha-based DP, which won City Council approval to launch Victory Village in February 2020, dedicated the complex’s first 10 “eightplex” apartment buildings on July 21, 2022.

The council’s blessing two years earlier included $1.6 million in tax increment financing for the first 80 units and four “neighborhood commercial” buildings along the development’s Pioneer Drive. Those buildings have yet to take shape.

It also enabled DP to return and claim $1.3 million more in TIF to help offset infrastructure costs for a second phase of up to 10 eightplexes. DP eventually sought that amount to add five, and CRA members agreed Sept. 22.

But DP and North Platte leaders now have reworked Phase 2 to raise that number to 15 new eightplexes north of the original 10, said CRA attorney Mike Bacon and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person.

“They were reassessing everything, and to do everything for economies of scale and the (housing) demand that they saw with what we’re doing in the community, we encouraged them to do as much as they could,” Person said. “We’re very pleased with that.”

Bacon said DP officials didn’t sign the amended redevelopment contract the CRA approved in September because rising costs meant they couldn’t make the numbers work for just 40 new units.

“We’ve had a pandemic and (then) inflation,” the Gothenburg lawyer said. “We got a double whammy.”

But Bacon said city leaders and DP were able to expand the plan so that 120 units could be added to Victory Village with a total of $2.3 million in TIF aid.

“This is an amazing investment in town, a pretty healthy project,” he said.

The altered Phase 2, however, differs enough from the 2020 vision that DP must go through the city’s entire TIF approval process again, Bacon said.

After a Planning Commission public hearing and vote on a recommendation, CRA members will meet again to decide whether to forward DP’s revised Phase 2 plan to the council for another hearing and a decisive vote.

If council members then approve the extra TIF aid, the CRA would meet a third time to finalize the redevelopment project to finish off Victory Village.

The panel must do likewise at some point to complete action on Wilkinson Cos.’ $16-million-plus-plan for a Fat Dogs truck stop and other businesses at Interstate 80 Exit 179. That TIF-aided project, approved by the council April 4, is not on Thursday’s CRA agenda.

Person noted that Victory Village’s first 80 units filled up quickly and demand has been equally strong for the units at Heartland Flats, Rev Development LLC’s nearly finished apartment-retail building at the District 177 shopping center.

DP agreed that Phase 2 would include some three-bedroom apartments, which Person said would appeal to “transitioning” families that move to North Platte for jobs at Sustainable Beef LLC and expected related businesses.

“Especially with the lack of single-family housing (construction) we’re seeing in the community … it made all the difference in the world” in bringing Phase 2’s plans together, he said.

Once Victory Village is done, Person added, he expects to see greater interest in developing the still-open area east of the complex and north of West A.

Chamber leaders are lobbying several larger-scale homebuilders to commit to building single-family homes in that area, he said.