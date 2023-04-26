North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority will decide Thursday morning whether to recommend tax increment financing to expand the 80-unit Victory Village apartment complex to 200 units.

CRA members also will complete action on a $2.75 million TIF contract to aid Wilkinson Cos.’ $16 million-plus development of the last open quadrant at Interstate 80’s Newberry Access exit.

The 9 a.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. The link and a copy of the CRA’s agenda may be found at north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

A positive CRA vote on Victory Village would send DP Development LLC’s request for $2.23 million in TIF aid toward the complex’s completion to a decisive May 2 City Council public hearing and vote.

DP, which received $1.6 million in TIF toward first-phase infrastructure costs, had received CRA permission in September to add 40 units with help from the remaining $1.3 million in TIF authorized by the council in 2020.

After setbacks including rising supply costs and last fall’s death of DP CEO Terry Clouff, the Omaha-based firm recast and broadened its plan at the urging of North Platte leaders.

It combines the previously planned 40-unit second phase with a final 80-unit expansion that had been on DP’s long-term radar. That would more than double Victory Village’s “eightplex” apartment buildings, from 10 to 25.

The firm’s financing now includes an undisclosed amount from North Platte’s Great Plains Health and a $250,000 North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. loan combining local donations and remaining Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund dollars from the chamber’s Shot in the Arm incentive program.

DP will buy the needed land north of Victory Village’s current units for $800,000 but without any TIF reimbursement for that purpose, the CRA’s proposed resolution for the council says.

The firm’s latest TIF request seeks to gradually recover less than 10% of the expansion’s “vertical” construction costs under a 2018 state law meant to encourage more workforce housing in rural Nebraska.

For vertical costs to be an allowable TIF expense, an apartment project must be built for less than $200,000 per unit. DP officials estimate Victory Village’s completion will cost $190,000 per unit.

TIF dedicates property taxes generated by a project’s increase in taxable value to reimbursing its developer’s agreed-to eligible costs for up to 15 years. If the clock runs out before those costs are covered, the developer has to absorb the unpaid amount.

Wilkinson’s I-80 Exit 179 project, approved 5-3 by the City Council April 4, will receive TIF reimbursements for up to 15 years toward part of its site preparation and infrastructure costs to fill out the interchange’s long vacant, low-lying northeast quadrant.

The project’s keystone will be a Fat Dogs truck stop, one of five Wilkinson has opened or is building along 275 miles of I-80 from Ogallala to Lincoln.

Other features of the Exit 179 development will include a quick-serve restaurant, a hotel, park land and office space for Wilkinson’s corporate headquarters.

The homegrown North Platte company received TIF reimbursements from 2004 to 2019 for part of its costs to build the Fritz Subdivision strip mall just north of North Platte’s Walmart.

Wilkinson fell $84,921 short of recovering its $287,945 in agreed-to eligible expenses for that project, according to city records.