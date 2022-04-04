North Platte Curves donates more than 3,000 pounds of food to local pantries in annual drive

For more than two decades, the members of the North Platte Curves fitness club have donated nonperishable food items, water, cleaning supplies and other goods to local pantries.

That has amounted to more than two tons of goods being collected and distributed, or 43,038 pounds.

The roughly 150 members generated 3,063.51 pounds this year — the 21st that the local Curves has held the event — and the contributions filled a small side room in the gym’s location off North Dewey Street.

On Monday, six local pantries were able to collect from the donations: The Connection Homeless Shelter, the Salvation Army, the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, St. Patrick’s, Grace Ministries and North Platte Community College.

“They’re the ones who want to keep this going,” Curves owner Julie Miles said of the gym’s members. “They just want to give back to the community, and this is one way they feel they can help make a difference.”

Miles said the gym begins the collection at the start of March and it runs through the month. The goal is to raise at least 2,000 pounds of goods every year. Miles said the only year the group didn’t reach that goal was 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that this year was the second time that the contributions have exceeded 3,000 pounds.

There are good-natured competitions during the event, including matching the morning workout group against the afternoon.

There is also a drawing for members who donate for the drive, and the top individual has an incentive bonus. Miles matches the pounds of items donated with credit on their gym membership.

The winning amount this year was 400 pounds.

The local drive has been held in the spring since its inception

“So many people donated to the food drives during the holidays and (the pantries) were running low by February and March,” said Deana Brown, the manager of the North Platte Curves. “We just did it to help the local food banks get restocked.”