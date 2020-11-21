North Platte Denny's to donate part of proceeds Monday to family of 14-year-old recovering from severe burns

A 14-year-old North Platte boy continues to recover from severe burns he sustained after he had a seizure while showering Oct. 19.

A GoFundMe page established for Conner Dockery states that the seizure caused the teen to black out. As he fell, he accidentally grabbed the shower knob and moved it to the hottest water setting.

The latest community effort to assist the family with medical costs is scheduled for Monday.

Denny’s at 3400 Newberry Road will donate 50% of proceeds from meals ordered between 5-10 p.m. to assist with Dockery’s medical expenses.

“Our team at Denny’s is committed to supporting our local community,” restaurant general manager Dennise Malone said in a media release. “We want to do everything we can do to help, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to unite our community to support Conner Dockery on his road to recovery.”

In addition, Lapp Beyond the Lens is scheduling photo shoots in North Platte on Monday and Tuesday with all proceeds being donated. Those interested can message photographer gofundme.com/f/conner-dockery-medical-accident-relief-fund either on Facebook (facebook.com/lappbeyondthelens) or at lappbeyondthelens.mypixieset.com for additional information.