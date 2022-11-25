 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Platte Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot set

  • 0

The North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 will be hosting the annual Hoop Shoot contest on Dec. 10 at Adams Middle School Gym, 1200 McDonald Road.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

All boys and girls ages 8-13 are eligible to participate and may register at the event. The Hoop Shoot is a basketball free throw contest in which each student is given the opportunity to shoot 25 free throws. Girls shoot at 1 p.m. and boys at 2 p.m. There is no cost to participate.

Over 2.5 million students participate in this contest nationwide every year. North Platte lodge has been hosting this contest for over 40 years.

The winner and runner up of each age group receive a medal. The winners will advance to shoot at district competition. If they win at districts and continue to win they can advance to state, regional and a national competition.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beetles clean animal skulls for mounting

Beetles clean animal skulls for mounting

The process uses dermestid beetles, which eat the leftover meat off the skull of the animal. Dermestid beetles are a specialized species of beetle that eats only animal flesh. They are not harmful to humans.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News