North Platte Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot set

The North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 will be hosting the annual Hoop Shoot contest on Dec. 10 at Adams Middle School Gym, 1200 McDonald Road.

All boys and girls ages 8-13 are eligible to participate and may register at the event. The Hoop Shoot is a basketball free throw contest in which each student is given the opportunity to shoot 25 free throws. Girls shoot at 1 p.m. and boys at 2 p.m. There is no cost to participate.

Over 2.5 million students participate in this contest nationwide every year. North Platte lodge has been hosting this contest for over 40 years.

The winner and runner up of each age group receive a medal. The winners will advance to shoot at district competition. If they win at districts and continue to win they can advance to state, regional and a national competition.