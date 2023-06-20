2,000 pounds of beef fed around 3,500 mouths on Tuesday according to Lincoln County Cattleman Levi Fisher. He and the rest of the Cattlemen volunteers pitched in to cook up the annual Prime Rib Feed in downtown North Platte Tuesday.

"Cattle is what Nebraska is built on," said Fisher.

At $10 a box, motorists lined up along Sixth Street to get their fill as volunteers handed them their drinks and meals through the window.

For those who wanted to eat on foot, a dining area waited for them on Bailey Avenue.