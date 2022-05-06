North Platte FFA students tout programs' early success at State Board of Education meeting

The North Platte High School FFA students opened the Nebraska State Board of Education with a presentation about their fledgling program.

Jacob Henry, Emily Hansen and Elleigh Fisher touted the program’s numerous accomplishments in its first four years.

“I’m honored to be (part of) the first group with four years as part of the chapter,” Fisher said, a senior who plans to go into medicine. “I’ve gained many skills like communication and leadership that have influenced my decision in medicine.”

Fisher related how the chapter worked its way through the process of growing its membership.

“With our first year in 2018, there was a lot of uncertainty,” Fisher said. “A problem we struggled with was membership.”

She said there were about 1,200 students at the high school with 115 students in ag classes and 25 were in the FFA chapter. Fisher said the group came up with membership activities to try to draw in new members.

“With all the experiences we had,” Fisher said, “it all brings us back to the FFA motto: ‘Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.’”

The next problem to solve, the students said, was raising funds.

“Since we were so brand new, we literally started with a zero dollar budget,” Fisher said. “We implemented some fundraisers to pay dues and such. We came up with a ‘Feed the Farmer’ banquet where we served dinner to local (business people.)”

The group raised $11,000 the first year and $12,000 the second.

“We also implemented another fundraiser which is called the ‘Corn Drive,’” Fisher said. “FFA members go out to farmer’s fields at harvest and we gather corn in a truck and take it to the elevator as a fundraiser.”

The students said the future for the program looks good with the start of a junior high FFA group that will feed into the high school chapter as well.

The board approved several action items including the consent agenda.

Following the business portion of the meeting, the board heard public comments from 21 people who submitted cards.

Board members in attendance at the meeting were Patsy Koch Johns, president (District 1), Lisa Fricke (District 2), Patti Gubbels (District 3), Kirk Penner (District 5), Maureen Nickels (District 6), Robin Stevens, vice president (District 7). Absent were Jacquelyn Morrison (District 4) and Deborah Neary (District 8), both of Lincoln.

Stevens is the incumbent for the District 7 primary race on May 13. Challengers Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Pat Moore were in attendance at the meeting.