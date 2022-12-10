North Platte finishes sixth at state One-Act

North Platte High School and Ogallala High School finished sixth and fourth, respectively, at the NSAA Play Production Championships in Norfolk on Friday.
The Bulldogs received a reciprocal score of 0.500, finishing behind Fremont with a 0.600. North Platte garnered 164 points, while Malcolm High won Class A with a 2.333 reciprocal and 177 points.
Omaha Concordia won the Class B competition with a reciprocal score of 2.500. Ogallala tallied a 0.783 and 169 points to finish behind third place Minden.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.