North Platte finishes sixth at state One-Act

North Platte High School and Ogallala High School finished sixth and fourth, respectively, at the NSAA Play Production Championships in Norfolk on Friday.

The Bulldogs received a reciprocal score of 0.500, finishing behind Fremont with a 0.600. North Platte garnered 164 points, while Malcolm High won Class A with a 2.333 reciprocal and 177 points.

Omaha Concordia won the Class B competition with a reciprocal score of 2.500. Ogallala tallied a 0.783 and 169 points to finish behind third place Minden.

